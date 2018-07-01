Late, late Bonner goal gives Glenswilly a share of the points against Aodh Ruadh

A last minute goal got Glenswilly out jail as they secured a draw at home to Aodh Ruadh.

Glenswilly 2-12

Aodh Ruadh 3-9

Aodh Ruadh looked to have secured the vital points as they led by three points with time almost up but a free from Keelan McFadden was lobbed into the Aodh Ruadh goal area. The ball broke to Ciaran Bonner to stab home from close range.

It was tough for Aodh Ruadh, who looked to have done enough after Glenswilly came back at them in the second half.

Aodh Ruadh led 2-5 to 0-7 at half-time, thanks mainly to two very well taken goals by Shane McGrath.

However, the big talking point of the first half was a black card picked up by Neil Gallagher after 19 minutes. Gallagher confronted the referee after he felt a Glenswilly point was waved wide. Referee Mark Dorrian brandished a black, much to the derision of the Glenswilly faithful.

Aodh Ruadh were leading 1-3 to 0-4 at the time, the goal coming after 12 minutes with McGrath finding the corner when the sides were level at 0-2 each.

After the black card, McGrath struch again with another good finish but Glenswilly kept in touch with points from Keelan McFadden, two Philip O'Donnell dead ball stikes and a good effort from Conor Boyce.

A goal from Brian Farrelly which went all the way to the net because Philip O'Donnell got in the eye line of Peter Boyle had Glenswillly back on terms within seven minutes of the restart.

However a third goal on 47 minutes when Oisin Rooney sent Philip Patton clear to find the corner looked to have Aodh Ruadh taking the points.

But they Ballyshannon side didn't avail of a number of scoring opportunities and they were made pay the penalty.

Scorers - Glenswilly: Gary McFadden 0-6,5f; Philip O'Donnell 0-3,2f,45; Ciaran Bonner, Brian Farrelly 1-0 each; Shane McDevitt, Keelan McFadden, Conor Boyce 0-1 each.

Aodh Ruadh: Shane McGrath 2-1; Diarmuid McInerney 0-5,2f; Philip Patton 1-0; Peter Boyle (45), Damien Cleary, Oisin Rooney 0-1 each.

GLENSWILLY: James Gallagher; Mark McAteer, Eamon Ward, Shane McDaid; Ruairi Crawford, Ciaran Bonner, Cathal Gallagher; Neil Gallagher, Caolan Kelly; Shane McDevitt, Sean Wogan, Gary McFadden; Keelan McFadden, Christopher McMonagle, Brian Farrelly. Subs., Philip O'Donnell for Crawford 10; Conor Boyce for N Gallagher b card 20A

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Johnny Gallagher, Eamon McGrath, Colm Kelly; Johnny Gethins, Darren Drummond, Eddie Lynch; Damien Cleary, Oisin Rooney; Philip Patton, Diarmuid McInerney, Conor Patton; Niall Murray, Shane McGrath, David Dolan.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Fanad Gaels)