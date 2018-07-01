Ronan Matthews is first home in Donegal Town Summer Festival 10k

Ronan Matthews from Ballyshannon, a member of Tir Chonaill AC, was first home in the Donegal Town Festival 10k on Sunday morning, five seconds ahead of his clubmate, Paul Ward with Gerry Gallagher from North Sligo AC in third place.

Irene Clements was first woman home, ahead of Julie McNamee and Ciara Cunningham.

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 36 Ronan Matthews m MO Tír Chonaill AC 35:58,5

2. 29 Paul Ward m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 36:03,6

3. 37 Garry Gallagher m M40 North Sligo AC 37:05,0

4. 18 David Conwell m MO 37:43,2

5. 24 Damien Murray m MO Enniskillen Runners 37:52,4

6. 20 Manus Mc Hugh m MO Rosses AC 39:05,8

7. 28 Declan Nugent m MO 40:24,6

8. 33 Paul Patterson m MO Tír Chonaill AC 40:33,2

9. 34 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 40:49,6

10. 21 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 41:15,8

11. 44 Marcilly Romilly m M60 41:31,5

12. 25 Pauric Mc Fadden m MO 42:06,1

13. 16 Jordan Duncan m MO 42:24,4

14. 23 Fergal O Gara m MO 42:26,5

15. 50 Domhnaill Óhedchaidh m M60 Tír Chonaill AC 43:32,7

16. 39 Rodney Irwin m M40 43:32,9

17. 22 Irene Clements f F50 1ZERO1 43:44,0

18. 35 Karol Warnock m MO Tír Chonaill AC 44:18,9

19. 30 Julie Mc Namee f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 44:20,1

20. 47 Ciara Cunningham f FO 45:04,4

21. 32 Owen J Coyle m M60 Rosses AC 45:05,6

22. 45 James Mc Cabe m MO 46:54,3

23. 43 Tim Daly m MO 47:04,4

24. 46 Gerry Mc Cafferty m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 47:07,4

25. 59 Linda Ward f FO Tír Chonaill AC 48:11,4

26. 41 Philomena Gallagher f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 48:21,0

27. 61 Brian Mc Mullin m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 48:44,2

28. 48 Clement Mc Groarty m M40 48:47,9

29. 19 Oliver Smith m MO Killybegs Swanlings 48:53,1

30. 27 Karen Green f FO Enniskillen Runners 49:17,0

31. 31 Hugh Mc Namee m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 49:34,1

32. 54 Donal Mc Guinness m MO 50:32,0

33. 52 Caroline Kennedy f F40 Bruckless Road Runners 51:44,1

34. 51 Peter Duddy m MO Bruckless Road Runners 51:44,5

35. 56 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 52:15,7

36. 49 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 54:15,5

37. 26 Bried Meehan f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 56:10,1

38. 63 Orla Shovlin f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 56:11,9

39. 60 Jane Flannery f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 56:17,4

40. 62 Aisling Doogan f FO 56:18,2

41. 38 Maxine Quigley f F40 Star of the Sea AC 57:30,4

42. 42 Martina Kerrigan f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 67:32,4

43. 53 Mary Mc Nulty f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 67:34,2

44. 55 Patricia Mc Neely f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 67:34,5