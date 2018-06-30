Hugh McFadden happy to play anywhere for the Donegal cause

For Hugh McFadden it all began when the squad came together for the first time under Declan Bonner towards the end of last year.

“We set out our stall in October or November when we met up for the first time and Declan instilled a great belief in us that we can bring the Anglo Celt back to Donegal.

“I suppose after the disappointment of 2015 and ‘16 and the dark days of last year against Tyrone and Galway, it's nice to be back here today and bring the Anglo Celt home.

“We're happy but we're going to build on this now. We're into the Super 8s and that's where our focus is now.

“Let's hand it to Fermanagh. They brought a serious effort to it today

“As I mentioned earlier it's been a tough few years. I was here in 2014 as part of the panel and I was delighted to get it. Another three seasons since . . . heartbreaks against Monaghan; heartbreaks against Tyrone. We were bet badly last year.

“Declan told us we would be back and walking up the steps with the Anglo Celt and here we go. We had a tough four games in the championship and I think we deserve to be champions at the end of it.”

It took the first quarter for Donegal to get their bearings and it took Eoghan Bán Gallagher's first goal on 13 minutes to settle them.

“If you look at the first 10-15 minutes it was pretty cagey and we struggled to get a few scores off. But we always knew that Fermanagh were going to bring a great desire into the game.

“But they failed to bring the hunger they showed against Monaghan. Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Ryan McHugh, Paddy McBrearty, Odhran MacNiallais and Michael Murphy, they brought the touches of class.

“Ryan McHugh’s goal was probably one of the best goals ever scored in an Ulster final. He set up the first and we should have scored a third one.

“We controlled the game throughout but we definitely have a number of things to work on moving forward.

“We were eight points up at half-time. Fermanagh would have liked to be closer.

“I always felt with the style of play they play they were always going to find it hard to pull us back”

Hugh McFadden once again showed his versatility; he started at midfield but moved to full-back early in the game.

“I’ll play wherever Declan picks me. I’m just happy to be on the team. If Declan Bonner asked to go and stand at the corner flag I would do it.

“When you have a team that don’t care who gets the credit it is going to take you a long way.

“I was happy to do my bit today. Last year I was at full-forward, full-back today I don't’ mind where I play as long as Donegal win.

“The winning margins were probably a little flattering. We came out and we beat what we had to beat but we showed a lot of respect for every team we met.”

What of the Super 8s?

“It is unknown territory for everyone. But all we are concerned about is bringing the Anglo Celt Cup back to Donegal Town tonight and we will worry about the Super 8s tomorrow evening.”