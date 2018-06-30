Cowan goal keeps Harps in the hunt after good win away to Cabinteely

Keith Cowan was the Finn Harps hero as they secured a much needed win in Dublin against Cabinteely.

Cabinteely 0

Finn Harps 1

The only goal of the game came with 29 minutes left on the clock as Cowan got on the end of a corner to find the net.

The win keeps Harps in touch in fifth place and with leaders, UCD (who defeated Finn Harps in their last game before the break at Finn Park) getting beaten by Longford, the gap at the top has narrowed

With the other sides around Harps also winning, Harps needed to get the three points to stay in the race.

They face second placed Drogheda next week in Drogheda, and every game from now on will be vital in the race for the promotion and play-off places.

Cabinteely had chances in the opening half but Harps were much the better side in the second half

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher, Ciaran Coll, Keith Cowan, Aidan Friel, Sam Todd, Mark Coyle, Gareth Harkin (John O'Flynn), Michael Place, Mark Timlin, Jesse Devers, Paddy McCourt.