Leo McLoone returned from self imposed exile to win a fourth Ulster SFC on Sunday

Donegal midfielder Leo McLoone, felt good again on Sunday evening after winning a fourth Ulster senior championship medal on Sunday.

The Naomh Conaill man was on board the Jim McGuinness, Ulster winning sides of 2011, ‘12 and ‘14 having also enjoyed provincial success at minor and U21 level as well.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling today. It’s hard to explain,” said Leo.

“Everyone is really just enjoying the set-up. We’re improving together and today it just all came together for us.”

Ulster final defeats to Monaghan in 2015 and Tyrone in 2016 made Sunday’s victory over Fermanagh all the more precious and it is appreciated that little bit more.

“A few years ago we were winning Ulster titles and people maybe thought it was a given.

“This year people maybe have realised it takes so much to actually get up them steps as winners.

“But I think it showed today how much it means to everyone.”

Sunday’s victory was also a straight passage into the Super 8s and Donegal are in the same group as Leinster and All-Ireland champions Dublin. The other two teams in Donegal’s group will be decided after Round 4 of the Qualifiers - Roscommon or Qualifier and Cork or Qualifier. The final make-up of the group will not be known until the weekend of 7/8 July, with the first games in the Super 8s the following weekend, 14/15 July.

Leo McLoone is looking forward to the Super 8s. But if he does, he insists he hasn’t given the Super 8s much thought.

“Definitely not,” says the versatile McLoone.

“We weren’t looking past today at all. We still aren’t.

“There is a bit of pressure off now. There is three games now in the group and it hopefully will be an enjoyable thing. It’s new for everyone but it’s a change.

“I think it gives us the opportunity to express ourselves and to play football.”

Reflecting on the game Leo insists the first half goals from Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Ryan McHugh were big scores and gave Donegal an eight point cushion at half-time.

“It meant we could dictate things, they had to chase us a little.

“We knew what we had to do too, we really prepared for a tough, tough game. But we also knew we had the players to suss it out as we went along.

“The goals, they really opened up the game. It put them on the back foot. After we just had to stick to the game plan.”

Leo, who had a good championship and was back to his best form, was also very complimentary of his team mates and manager Declan Bonner and his management team.

“I have to give special mention to all the lads on the panel and the backroom team. They’re pushing everyone. It’s such a collective effort and it shouldn’t go unnoticed or unmentioned.”