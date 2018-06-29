Summer League gets underway for 2018 at Deane's, Bruckless

The 2018 Summer League competition kicked off at Deane’s Equestrian Centre with a prize fund of €1000 euro and the Champion Rider over the competition will pick up the Alan Deane Memorial Cup. So Riders join in to win.

The junior riders were the first to take on the Starter Stakes course and Hollie Bradley riding Spirit jumped a lovely clear round, also clear was Dominika Czibla on Little Charlie and in her first competition Shauna McCole riding Beauty.

The 40cm Class had Arianna Beales on Rosie getting the only clear but she had to work hard for her rosette.

The 60 cm Class had 5 riders taking home clear round rosettes, and they went to Clodagh Brady on her star pony Sprite, Dominika Czibla on Meenarillagh, Rebecca Morrow flew around the course on Uisce with some lovely jumps. Hollie Bradley on Tilly had a wobble in the middle but finished with a clear round.

The 70cm Class saw Lucy Stewart on Dedo and Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln jump two lovely clear rounds. The trip from Irvinestown was well worth it as Rhiannon Ferguson had two double clear rounds with Twinkle and Murphy.

The 80cm Class had Bruce Vial on Brax jump a lovely round to go clear. Lucy Stewart picked up another clear round rosette on Dedo. While Marie Molloy on Melody jumped a great round picking up a clear round on the way.

The 90cm Class is where things start to get tougher as more care is needed to jump clear. Siofra Hughes set the standard as she was clear once again on Lacey picking up she second rosette for the day. Charlie Vial was not to be out done as he and Buddy put in another flawless performance.

Bruce Vial had an unlucky 4 faults on the young horse Willow but there were some lovely jumps in their round. Amy Gardner on Ruby picked up a clear round rosette for her lovely clear round.

The 1m Class had only one clear round and that went to Amy Gardner on her super star pony Ruby. There were no clears in the 1.10m Class.

Many thanks to all our helpers and Judge Alax Deane on the day. The Summer League continues on the 22nd and 29th of July, August 12th and the final on the 19th of August.

The same Horse and Rider combination must compete in the 3 of the first 5 Sundays to be eligible for the prizes on the Final Day.

All horse and riders welcome to compete. For further details check Facebook Deanes Farm or contact Alax on 074 9737160.

Results

Clear Rounds

Starter Stakes

Dominika Czibla, Charlie, Donegal

Hollie Bradley, Spirit, Inver

Sinead Murray, George, Mountcharles

Shauna McCole, Beauty, Narin

40cm Class

Arianna Beales, Rosie, Ballybofey

60cm Class

Clodagh Brady, Sprite, Kilcar

Dominika Czibla, Meenarillagh, Donegal

Rebecca Morrow, Uisce, Donegal

Ally McClay, Rodney, Laghey

Hollie Bradley, Tilly, Inver

70cm Class

Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles

Rebecca Morrow, Lincoln, Donegal

Rhianon Ferguson, Twinkle, Irvinestown

Rhianon Ferguson, Murphy, Irvinestown

80cm Class

Marie Molloy, Melody, Narin

Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles

Bruce Vial, Brax, Killybegs

90cm Class

No Clears

1m Class

Amy Gardner, Ruby, Rockhill

1,10m Class

No Clears