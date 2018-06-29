Finn Harps are back in action away to Cabinteely tonight

Finn Harps are back in action and back on the road tomorrow evening (Friday) when face Cabinteely in Stradbrook, South Dublin.

Harps begin after the break of the SSE Airtricity First Division smack bang in midtable position. They are in fifth place in a ten team league and eight points adrift of league leaders and pacesetters UCD.

But more encouraging for manager Ollie Horgan (pictured), they are just one point adrift of fourth placed Longford Town. Longford are on 29 points with Harps on 28 points. The two teams have 17 games played.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan will be looking for a big performance and a much improved return from their last game before the break when they lost heavily at home to League leaders UCD 3-1.

“We are definitely going to have to improve on our performance against UCD,” Horgan told the Democrat.

“We weren't good against UCD and we certainly are going to have to sharpen up if we are to have a chance against Cabinteely.

“They are a decent side and while they might not be going that well on the road they have quite a good record at home.

“Already this season they have beaten Drogheda, UCD, Shelbourne and Longford, all the top teams, at home. They are a decent side and we will have our work cut out, especially away from home.

“They are going to be a handful especially because we are a few men down.”

Tommy McBride and Ciaran O’Connor are definitely out, serving one match bans and there is a question mark over whether Ciaran O’Connor has also accumulated the points to be hit with a one match ban.

“We are checking it out and we will know later in the week.

“Look, being short players is nothing new all season and being honest what I have discovered there are games when we have nearly everybody we haven’t played well.

“And on other days when we might be down a player or two we have played well. It is a matter of getting on with it and making the most of the situation.”

Horgan gave the players a week off after the UCD game and they returned to training again on Sunday. The break came at a good, we had a build up of injuries and the week off gave the boys a week to recover.”

On the good news front Lee Toland is back in training and is back in the frame for the trip to South Dublin.

Cabinteely are two places below Harps on 22 points from their 17 games played. That means Harps have a six point advantage over Friday night’s opposition.

And it would be important if they were to maintain that gap and also make up ground on the teams above them if they are to get back into the top four and a place in the promotion play-off.