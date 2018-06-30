DONAL REID COLUMN: Another stunning display from Declan Bonner's men

It’s always a great sign in the summer to see the contrail of jets traverse the clear blue skies in the northwest of Ireland. Our tired and wearied people come to life after a long dull and trying winter.

For Donegal to win an Ulster senior football title enlivens us even more. A sea of green and white from Fermanagh for once outnumbered Donegal’s glorious gold and green in Clones last Sunday. Donegal came expecting to win while the Erne county came more in hope and to enjoy the occasion. Indeed, there were those from Fermanagh who genuinely believed that their county could win their first ever Ulster senior title.

The signs were ominous from the outset though. Fermanagh dropped back in numbers and conceded Donegal’s kick-outs. I genuinely couldn’t believe that Fermanagh would employ the same tactics as they did against Monaghan. By a stroke of fortune, it worked in that game but Donegal would have been well prepared for this. I assumed that Fermanagh would have pushed up on Donegal and fight toe to toe. It was damage limitation until a certain period and then hopefully mix it with Donegal in the final quarter. It backfired drastically though.

As mentioned last week, Donegal are not Monaghan. We have too many players to contain. This game was over by the 30th minute when Ryan McHugh scored a superb goal. In the second period, Fermanagh made a comeback of sorts but they lacked the firepower up front to cause any great concern for Donegal. They were just unable to compete at Donegal’s level. For a neutral, this must have been a frustrating feature.

From a Donegal perspective, this was another stunning display. GAA followers love to watch attractive and flowing football. The days of ultra-defensive systems are over thankfully. Declan Bonner has introduced an attacking brand of football which Donegal players are accustomed to and which comes natural to us. There’s little point in having a marquee full-forward line and turning them into defenders. It’s great to see how much enjoyment that out players are getting out of playing pure football. We were in danger of becoming rigid and mechanical. The art of long range scoring, foot passing and fluency has been restored to Donegal.

There were many heroes on the day and I’m always reluctant to give some praise while others are ignored. As a former player, I know how this can be selective and even a bit hurtful. I like to say that some players had quiet games while others excelled. There may be little play in that particular player’s area of the field while most of the action can take place in other areas. Certain players will have ‘off’ days. We all know who played really well on the day and we also all know who did not play to their potential. I would like to give special mention to a not so famous five players who have endured through thick and thin this past few years: Paddy McGrath, Leo McLoone, Odhran Mac Niallais, Anthony Thompson and Hugh McFadden. You might not hear these guys’ names mentioned in glowing terms or as frequent as others yet they stand out for many reasons and all possess a common virtue.

Paddy McGrath is a man of principle and has courage on and off the field. He is brave, unrelenting and exceptionally talented. He stood up in recent weeks for those children who deserve the right to dream of playing for his or her club and county.

Leo McLoone featured little for a season or two. I’m so glad for Leo because I believe that he is a class act who has a wealth of experience and you’ll never see him hogging the limelight. Odhran Mac Niallais spent most of last summer in America. He wasn’t enjoying his football with Donegal. Odhran is a natural player with skills that few players possess. It is great to see Odhran back and in great form this season. Then there’s Anthony Thompson who came on as a substitute last Sunday. I believe that he was one of the most underrated players to win the All-Ireland title in 2012. He is quiet, modest and unassuming but, I’ll tell you what: he is tough, bright and a tremendously gifted player. He will offer so much to this current Donegal team.

When the team squad and management departed the homecoming stage last Sunday night, Hugh McFadden remained to sign autographs for the children and interact with the Donegal supporters. This is by no means a slight on any of the other players. Each possess differing personalities and traits but let’s never forget those who don’t always get the headlines. It’s just that some players are reserved, quiet and humble that they go unseen at times. It’s a team game and even more importantly a squad game.

In conclusion, I have to give special mention to my former playing colleague and current Donegal team manager, Declan Bonner. He took on the Donegal job when others were reluctant. Declan had courage, foresight and most of all, he has a genuine passion for the game and a deep love for his county. Well done Declan.

So, Dublin are next up in just over two weeks. It only gets better.

As always, keep the faith!