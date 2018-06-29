Eoghan Bán's white boots were made for Clones on summer days and Ulster finals

There is something special about one Eoghan Bán Gallagher, and it is not just the white boots he favoured as he sprinted up field wreaking havoc on the Erne defence.

Apart from hitting 1-1, Eoghan Bán Gallagher was a constant thorn of destruction and Fermanagh constantly struggled to stay with his power and pace.

The BBC made him man of the match and he was surrounded by a phalanx of perfectionist producers hoping to get the perfect shot.

But he modestly told the mikes that he was just happy that Donegal had got over the line as he remembered the pain of recent defeats.

“I came on to the panel in 2015 and lost two semi-finals and lost an Ulster U-21 final and those defeats really drive you on.

“I was given a job to do and that meant attacking as much as I could and I was just lucky to get on the end of the move to get the goal.”

And when asked about how his opening goal came about he preferred to reference the clever combined play of Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh.

“Paddy McBrearty made good progress down the wing and let the ball inside to Ryan McHugh, who was coming at pace.

“Paddy is a powerful player and Ryan is a great instinctive player and he gave me a great pass and all I had to do was find the net.”

So how is it that Donegal are amassing such huge scores this season?

“I think it is an area of our game that we are looking to develop.

“Last year we just did not score enough in any of our games and this year the work on our attacking strategy has paid off.

“We have been putting up big scores and it got us to the Ulster Championship.”

So what would he say to those who claim that provincial titles don’t really matter?

“It means the world to us.”

So where can Donegal go from here?

“I know it is a cliché, but we will take each game as it comes and that is the reality for us.

“We will look forward to the Super Eights when they come around, but for now we will just celebrate an Ulster title.”