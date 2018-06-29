COMMENT: 'Our' 16th man Arlene not enough for Donegal sorcery

How can you put a colour on the sheer quality of a Ryan McHugh?

The Kilcar maestro remains a dark arrow of destruction for so many of the top teams, just think of the much vaunted Dublin in 2014 and those two brilliantly executed goals.

This time Fermanagh were the victim of his Peter Canavan type football skills, his pace, vision and ability to be in the right place at the right time.

The slim dark raider set up Eoghan Bán Gallagher for the first goal and then nearly ripped the roof of the net with a rocket that was like a thorn driven deep in the heart of poor Fermanagh.

And when this hack asked the great Michael Murphy if it was such a big deal to pick up his fourth Anglo Celt trophy, he was, as always, bang on message telling this hack that lifting the Anglo Celt was not the “be all and end all of everything.”

“Being out there in the thick of it and giving your all for your county is the be all and end all.

“You are only up there lifting a piece of tin on behalf of everyone else.”

He added, covering all sides:

“It is still brilliant to go up there and it feels like a right time since we were back and we have a fairly new team.”

But when referee David Gough called time the big Donegal crowd poured on to the sacred sod like a river of green and golden joy.

All the hurt and horror of 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 was soothed in the sweet scent of victory.

For this is a new and exciting Donegal team, a team of attackers who have lit up this year’s championship like a bright torch.

A large number of the squad have now won their first ever Ulster medal, so take a bow Shaun Patton, Jamie Brennan, Stephen McMenamin, Caolan Ward, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Paul Brennan, Michael Langan, Cian Mulligan, Ciaran Thompson, Jamie Brennan, Daire O’Baoill, Conor Morrison, Tony McClenaghan, Stephen McBrearty, Caolan McGonigle, Ciaran McGinley, Nathan Mullins, Brendan McCole.

These are days of wine and roses, great days to be young and invincible.

As for Fermanagh not even the presence of Arlene Foster was enough to make the difference are their 16th man.

Their support was fantastic considering that there is such a small base of clubs in a county dominated by water.

But goodwill never won any titles.

If someone had said Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty would only score a point apiece from play, you would think that Fermanagh were in with a chance.

But Donegal had eleven other scorers from play and that is the colour of a team that is teeming with talent.

This is a young team that has all the invincibility and magnificence of youth.

Long may they reign and long may Kilcar's Ryan McHugh continue to adorn this sacred sod with his sorcery.