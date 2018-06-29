MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Can Donegal improve again for the upcoming Super 8s?

Just as many predicted Donegal picked up their ninth Ulster championship with a comprehensive display against Fermanagh. Before going into the game itself, it was always going to be hard for Fermanagh to keep up with Donegal. Rory Gallagher and his management team probably went away beyond the goals they set out at the start of the year by getting to the Ulster final.

Fermanagh do not have the depth of talent available to them as we do in Donegal and criticism levelled at Fermanagh for playing a defensive type set up is both unwarranted within the game and unrealistic to expect the teams who find themselves in Division Three and Four to compete with the teams that are constantly playing at a high level over the last ten years or more. Fermanagh, if they are to improve, have to build on their appearance in the Ulster final and the goodwill and support they have received on their run in the Ulster championship.

For Declan Bonner and the Donegal squad they will be delighted with picking up the Anglo Celt. Regardless of the quality of much of the opposition, Donegal set out their game plan in the first round against Cavan and have never deviated from that. There is a greater freedom coming from the back this year than there has been for a while and the introduction of many of the players that Declan had when he was minor and U-21 manager has given the squad a great strength in depth but has also probably given a great lift to the more experienced players within the squad.

The game itself will not go into the collection of the most watched Ulster finals with both sides taking a while to settle down. Once Eoghan Bán Gallagher, who had another brilliant game, got the goal you knew the writing was on the wall. When Ryan McHugh, who never stopped running the entire game, got the second it was only going to be a matter of how much Donegal were going to win by.

Fermanagh rallied a bit in the second half, as you would expect, but it was more about making the score respectable rather than threatening the Donegal lead.

It would be hard not to praise the performance of every Donegal player as they were unrelenting in their workload for the team. As I mentioned earlier both Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Bán Gallagher were outstanding along with Ciaran Thompson who had another fine game. Leo McLoone, Michael Murphy, Odhran Mac Niallais, Paddy McGrath, Hugh McFadden and Frank McGlynn just went about their work, excellent throughout, doing the unseen grafting and making the team tick along and keep their shape.

The question is now can Donegal go further? Can we make it through the Super Eights and get to the last four? Declan Bonner, Michael Murphy and Co will take it one game at a time. If they can avoid injuries and keep fit, they are a match for anyone in the country. Hopefully, the injury sustained by Paddy McBrearty is not as serious as first thought as, like Murphy, he is vital to the Donegal machine.

One thing that will come out of last weekend is the demise of the provincial competition with three very one-sided finals. The Cork-Kerry game on Saturday evening was done and dusted before half-time with Kerry running out clear winners. Cork even got a great start but being under the Kerry sword for so many years has clearing damaged the confidence of the Rebel county.

Dublin, once again, were far too good for Division Four champions Laois, Dublin were not at their best and even had a man sent off but ran out clear winner by 18 points. That’s eight in-a-row for the capital side and clearly shows that no one is getting anywhere near to the Dubs in Leinster.

Donegal were far too good for Fermanagh in Ulster with the only provincial title serving up an anyway competitive game being in Connacht where the game itself didn’t stand up to the scrutiny of the purists.

Is it time for the provincial championship to get the same makeover as the Munster and Leinster hurling championships?

For the good of the game of Gaelic football I hope the Super Eights live up to their billing.

Since the introduction of the black card many teams have fallen on what have turned out to be poor decisions made by match officials. Even in one sided games where there is little or no intensity, referees and their match officials seem to make a mess of it. A couple of the black cards dished out to Cork players on Saturday night were rubbish to say the least. To be fair the black card and even the red card shown to Fermanagh players were also harsh.

Throughout the year we have heard enough about match officials having to be protected coming off the field by Garda and security personal, all because they have made poor calls at important times during games. The picture of the Meath manager, Andy McEntee, having to be restrained shows the anger that comes having lost in what he, no doubt, believed to be controversial circumstances. It’s hard not to feel for the man after giving everything in the last three years to Meath football and have it pulled from him by what were a couple of poor calls by the match officials.

I would point out that the match officials have an extremely hard job. The introduction of the black card has not helped. There is little or no contact allowed anymore in Gaelic football which has not helped the game as a spectacle. While, on the other hand, hurling has prospered because of the physicality allowed within their game. County players have got fitter; the game moves at lightning speed from one end of the field to the other yet we still expect the referee to keep up with it and apply more rules than ever. Madness.

With the greatest respect there are very few, if any, match officials who could reach the levels of fitness required by training on their own. They need centralised training programmes and given the best possible advice in training methods in order to reach the fitness levels required to take charge of the modern games. Maybe then we might not get the ugly scenes that have become too common.