THE SPORTING DIARY: McBrearty injury deflating after great Donegal success in Clones

When I wrote this column early on Tuesday morning it was done in a mode of celebration but then came the news of Patrick McBrearty’s season-ending knee injury, which took the air out of all of our tyres.

That’s just sport. Euphoria one minute, doom the next. But we have to move on and we have something special to celebrate after Sunday.

The game itself reminded me of the 2012 All-Ireland final. Donegal were able to enjoy their Ulster success from an early stage. After Eoghan Bán Gallagher’s goal, it was a matter of managing the game to the final whistle.

Fermanagh didn’t have the game changers to make it uncomfortable for Donegal. They have a team of hard workers. Seamus Quigley showed when he was on the field that he is a class player, but is obviously not fully committed, which is a pity. With Seamus on the field, Fermanagh were a better team.

But back to Donegal and it’s hats off to Declan Bonner and his backroom team. Donegal took their learnings from the National League and have fine tuned in many areas. Their direct running and licence to the players to play what’s in front of them has reaped the reward it deserves.

All the top teams are putting up impressive scorelines and Donegal players must be really enjoying the freedom they have been given.

There is one health warning, however, with Sunday’s game. Because of Fermanagh’s defensive set-up many Donegal defenders (including Eoghan Bán and Paddy McGrath) had little else to do apart from attack. It was not the most ideal preparation for the meeting with Dublin in the first of the Super 8 games.

But then Donegal could do nothing about that. No doubt they will have in-house games in preparation for that game which will replicate what Dublin (and other teams) will bring.

But for now this team deserve generous congratulations and it was great to see the colour on the field in Clones on Sunday. It was a top class display and it whetted the appetite for more.

Michael Murphy continues to re-write Donegal GAA history by lifting the Anglo Celt for the fourth time. It was fitting it happened in a week when our special feature have picked him as the Best Donegal Footballer of the last 60 years.

How lucky we are to have someone of his ability, who is also a natural leader.

Declan Bonner has also broken new ground as manager, being the first to lead teams to Ulster success at U-16, 17, 18, 21 and senior and only the third senior manager to bring home the Anglo Celt Cup.

Apart from the McBrearty injury, things have gone well for the Donegal panel. They will have Neil McGee back for the Dubs and it is good to see Kieran Gillespie back in contention after a lengthy injury lay-off.



KILDARE FIASCO

The GAA and Croke Park got themselves in a muddle on Monday when

Kildare were drawn at home to Mayo in the third round of Qualifiers but Croke Park then fixed the game for Croke Park, saying St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge was not able to accommodate the expected attendance.

Croke Park are probably right about the attendance, but they needed to make that clear before the draw was made. Kildare are within their rights to expect a home game.

What would happen in the future in the Super 8s if Kildare were to qualify? Imagine if their home game was against Dublin?