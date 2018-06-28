Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf to bring a TV audience of 500,000 to Donegal

The Dubai Irish Duty Free Irish Open Golf tournament which is being staged in Donegal for the first time will have a worldwide TV audience in the hundreds of thousands

As well as the 100,000 golf fans expected to flock to Ballyliffin Gold Club, in Inishowen over the four days of the tournament another 500,000 golf and sports enthusiasts all around the world are expected to watch the TV coverage of the event. .

Inishowen and Ballyliffin will not be the only parts of the Donegal to benefit from Ballyliffin Golf Club’s staging of the Open.

Other well Donegal known spectacular scenic treasures will also featuring in promotional clips to be used during the live TV coverage of the Open.

“It is not just good for Ballyliffin and Inishowen that are going to benefit all of Donegal is going to benefit, Ballyliffin Golf club manager John Farren told www.donegaldemocrat.ie.

it is also an opportunity to showcase all of Donegal to the world. Clips of Malin Head, Glenveigh, Fanad Head and Slieve League will also b e used during the TV coverage over the four days.”

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, begins next week and the action gets underway with the Pro-Am on Wednesday, 4th July, followed by the Open itself which kicks off bright and early on Thursday morning, July 5th and runs to Sunday, 8th.

.