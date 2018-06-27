Patrick McBrearty to have surgery before weekend as Donegal prepare for life without the corner forward

Donegal star forward Patrick McBrearty is expected to undergo surgery before the weekend on the cruciate injury suffered in Sunday’s Ulster final clash with Fermanagh, the Democrat has learned.

The free scoring forward picked up the injury, which has ended his playing season, just after he kicked a point in the closing minutes of the first half.

The Donegal medical team worked on the injury at half-time and he resumed in the second half but was forced out the game after three minutes.

He underwent a scan in Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday and it was discovered he had a tear of the cruciate.

Donegal GAA issued a statement through Twitter on the injury on Monday afternoon.

The injury effectively rules him out or the rest of the playing season.

Estimates of between six months and a year have been mentioned as possible recovery time. This depends very much on the severity of the injury and the success of the surgery.

The injury is a huge blow to Patrick himself but is also a body blow to Donegal’s championship prospects as they face into the new Super 8s and a first round clash with Dublin in Croke Park.

It is also a big setback for his club Kilcar as they defend their Donegal Senior Championship crown later in the season.

Speaking to the Democrat yesterday, Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, said: “It is a huge blow to Patrick personally and to Donegal. It was difficult for him to receive such a blow 24 hours after celebrating on Sunday. But we have to get on with it now and wish Patrick well in his recovery.”

McBrearty, who was having a terrific season, was Donegal’s top scorer in both Allianz Football League and the Ulster Championship.

He racked up an impressive 0-34 from five games in the Allianz League. He missed Donegal’s games against Tyrone and Monaghan after suffering a knee injury in Donegal’s league game against Kildare in Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon.

He had already chalked up 0-19 from his three and half games in the championship, two better than team captain Michael Murphy.

The sharpshooter, who is one of the leading forwards in the country, must have been in line for an All-Star award later in the year.

Donegal are understood to have no other major injury concerns following Sunday’s final and as they begin preparations to face the Dubs in the new look Super 8s.



New Centre of Excellance

Donegal officials have signed the contract for the next phase of development at the county’s training Centre in Convoy, the building of clubrooms and dressing rooms.

The Democrat has learned contracts with the appointed contractor, McDermott & Trearty, Letterkenny, were signed in recent days and an official announcement is expected in the next few days.

The Democrat has also learned that everything is in place and it is hoped that work will begin on the two storey facility in the next week to ten days.