Kilcar to take their appeal against loss of points in Gaoth Dobhair to DRA

Kilcar are to take their case of the loss of league points against Gaoth Dobhair to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Their league game against Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon in May did not go ahead because of a dispute over which pitch was to be used.

After receiving referee, Connie Doherty's report, the Donegal CCC awarded the points to Gaoth Dobhair. Kilcar appealed the decision to the Ulster Council but lost.

Kilcar had the option of appealing the Ulster Council decision to the authorities in Croke Park, but they have now decided to take their case to the DRA, skipping Croke Park.