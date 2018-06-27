Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student signs for Southampton Academy

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student Seamus Keogh is starting out on a whole new adventure this weekend and chasing the dream of a professional football.

16-year-old Seamus, a transition year student, is heading off tomorrow (Friday) to join English Premiership club Southampton.

He has signed a three year contract with the South Coast club and will join the club’s renowned youth academy next week.

He signed from Sligo Rovers having played his first football with Benbulben FC in Sligo.

Apart from playing for Ireland at all levels, Seamus turned out regularly for his school at a number of sports and was part of the Coláiste Cholmcille team which won the Markey Cup last year.

Commenting on his departure from the Showgrounds on the club’s website Sligo Rovers Head of Youth Development, Danny O'Leary said: "This is a terrific opportunity for Seamus, and one he has thoroughly earned.

"The move was on the cards for quite a while and the club are happy with the agreement made.

“While we’re sorry to lose him as a Sligo Rovers player, a Premier League academy is a chance for Seamus to continue his growth as a player and we respect that,” O’Leary continued.

"His attitude and commitment have been second to none. I want to thank Seamus and his parents.”

A versatile player Seamusvwas capped for Ireland at U-15 and U-16 level.

Seamus is the son of Coláiste Cholmcille principal Jimmy Keogh and he lives in Grange with his father and mother Catherine and sisters Aoife and Sinead.

He will continue his education in Southampton as the club’s academy, which is recognised among the top in English football where there is also an emphasis on academic education.

He will be anxious to follow in the footsteps of the last right sided player that departed the Showgrounds, current Irish captain Seamus Coleman.

Seamus joined Everton from Sligo Rovers.