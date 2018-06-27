Four Masters are too strong for Dungloe in Southern U-16 final

Four Masters proved too strong in the U16 Southern Minor Board Final.



Four Masters 4-11

Dungloe 3-3



Getting off to very strong start and had a goal and four points scored before Dungloe got off the mark. Dungloe then got going and scored a cracker of a goal from 30 metres before Dominic Doherty added a couple of great points.

But further goals from Ultan O'Grady and points from Shay Travers gave Four Masters a commanding lead at half-time.

In the second half Dermot Slevin added a goal and a couple of points. Dungloe pushed to get back into the game with two second half goals but the winners had points from Richard O'Rourke, Carl Mc Carry

Alex McCalmot finished the game off for Four Masters, who now go forward to the County League U16 semi-finals.