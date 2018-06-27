Two Donegal teams qualify from Ulster Community Games

The Community Games Ulster finals took place in Monaghan last weekend and a number of teams from the county took part. Congratulations to the Fanad girls U-15 and U-12 Soccer teams who have qualified for the All-Ireland finals on the 18th August in Limerick.

Other medal winners were Cranford U-12 boys Soccer silver medals; Milford Futsal silver and Buncrana girls U-12 Gaelic bronze medals.

Congratulations to Buncrana Solo Dance bronze medal winner Laura Szymanska, who has been selected by main sponsor Aldi to promote Community Games. Her performing picture will be displayed in all Donegal Aldi stores.