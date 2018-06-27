Donegal;s Kieran Murray part of triumphant Team Team Ireland at the European Transplant Games

It has been a triumphant week for Transplant Team Ireland at the 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Championships in Cagliari as they won a staggering 54 medals including 11 Gold, 20 silver, 23 Bronze.

Among the winners was Kieran Murray from Ramelton who was victorious at the track and field events. On the final day of competition, Kieran won a Bronze in the 800m race, the kidney transplant recipient's fourth medal at the Games. During the course of the week-long games Kieran also won a Gold medal for Golf, a Silver in the 1500m sprint and Bronze in the 5km walk.

Kieran said: “I am delighted with my medal and indeed the medal haul I achieved throughout the week. I would like to thank my donor who is always in my thoughts. My main aim at the Games is to promote organ donation and show how it transforms and save lives.”