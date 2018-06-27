Enda McGuill Cup - Finn Harps U-19s hammer Monaghan/Cavan

The Finn Harps U19s had an easy 8-1 win over Monaghan/ Cavan in an Enda McGuill Cup 1st Round tie in Ballybofey on Tuesday night. Ryan Finn and Mark McAteer both scored twice while there was one each for Zach Gorman, Liam Walsh, James Carolan and Stephen Doherty. Joe Boyle's boys will now meet Derry City at home next month in the second round of the competition. This Saturday, Harps who are second in the Northern Elite Section host Bohemians who are a place and two points below them in the table. Kick-off in Finn Park will be the usual 2pm.