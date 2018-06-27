DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 6, 15, 23 agus 29 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,100 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Patrick Mc Cready, Mary T Boyle, Marian Carron, Crickamore, Siobhan Tracey, Saltpans,Hughie Gallagher, Acres.

NAOMH MUIRE (LOWER ROSSES)

We had a big evening in the Banks on Friday evening with our under 12s and u16s . The U12s played a massive game with a huge team effort to come up short after extra time in the final against Killybegs .

The u16s played a outstanding game against Kilcar to book a place the final.

Big congratulations to our Gary and Jamie Boyle and Declan Bonner and his team on winning the Ulster championship . Also to Eoin Ban Gallagher on his man of the match award. We would like to congratulate Robbie O'Donnell on being the fourth official at the ladies Ulster final game.

B'iad 3,8,10,12 na huimhireacha lotto . Bhain Mally Boyle, Loughanure , Trisha Gillespie, Braade ,Jim Boyd, Carrickfinn , Mary McBride, Mullaghduff , R A O Donnel,l Glen Road and Sean Hanlon, Calhame.This week's jackpot is €680.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The lotto draw winners last week were Denis Boyle (TCG) Ewan Vasello (juniors) Anne Marie McGill (ladies). The jackpot now stands at £2,025.

Good luck to the following who travel to Ireland representing London a the Feile Peile na N'og this weekend. Boys - Conor Sweeney and James Cawley. Girls - Demi McDaid, Caitlin Jones, Megan Jones, Holly Lynott, Orla Tighe, Roisin Kelly, Caoilin Farrell and Grace Donaghey.

TCG Seniors: Congratulations to our TCG Senior Team who overcame St Kiernans to win the Conway Cup Final at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

TCG Ladies: Congratulations also to our TCG Ladies who are the County Champions after their win over Dulwich Gaels with a final score of TCG 6-10 to Dulwich 2- 07. Well done to Manager Brendan Friel (Termon).

London Irish Vintage Club: Wishing the London Irish Vintage Club every success with its annual charity vintage day which takes place this Sunday 1st July at Greenford. All welcome.

CLOUGHANEELY

The lotto numbers drawn last Wednesday were: 6,7,10,13,15,16. The jackpot was not won. We had three match 5s who won €35 each. Congratulations to Denis McBride, Downings; Ann McGee, Ballina; Loretta O’Sullivan.This week's jackpot is €4,950.

Congratulations to our hard-working U-12 team who were crowned Northern Champions at the weekend after beating Glenswilly 3-5 to 0-9. Well done to all involved.

Many thanks to McClafferty’s Eurospar Gortahork who sponsored a meal for our U-12s after the final. McClafferty’s are always a great support to the club and we wish to extend our appreciation to Thomas and all at McClafferty’s Eurospar.

Chá raibh buaiteoir ar bith ar na cartaí a dhíol na paistí, Sé Matthew Ryder a bhuaigh duais na díoltóirí. Go raibh maith agaibh uilig a cheannaigh línte.

IORRAS

Match "N" Win lotto numbers drawn last week were; 4, 8, 18 and 24. The jackpot is now €5,580 on Thursday night. The €15 winners were Lucy Doherty, Tiernasligo; John Brennan Jr, Leenan; Arty Hannigan, The Parish; Fionn and Isla Doherty, Urris and Patsy Ann McLaughlin, Roxtown.

Congratulations to the Donegal hurlers and footballers on their respective wins in the Nicky Rackard Cup final and Ulster Championship at the weekend.

MALIN

This week’s lotto jackpot of €550 was not won.The numbers drawn were 5-4-6-3-7-1-2. The €50 was won by Oisin Hasson, Glengad Mountain. This week’s jackpot is €600.

The under 12 boys lost by a point to Buncrana last Tuesday in the Gerry O’Neill 15-a-side competition. The under 14s lost against Moville on Friday night.

The under 8 girls took part in their Go-Games finals in Burt on Friday night. The under 12 girls played in the Inishowen finals last Wednesday losing narrowly to Burt by a point in the C final. Congratulations to Darragh Douglas who won the club Skills Competition and who represented the club in Glenswilly last Friday night in the Aurivo Skills Competition.

The annual sports day will take place on Sunday 22nd July, more details to follow.

AODH RUADH

The monthly club executive meeting takes place this Thursday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 8.30pm.

Football - Congratulations to the Donegal team and management on winning the county's ninth ever Ulster title.

The under 14s are all set for Féile this weekend. Prior to the off on Friday, the squad are hosting a night on Wednesday at 7pm for team sponsors, especially the Sandhouse Hotel. The team are heading for the St Joseph's club in Louth on Friday afternoon with the bus leaving promptly at 12 noon. Also in Aodh Ruadh's group are Belfast outfit Lámh Dhearg and the Naomh Fionnbarra / Lann Léire combination from Louth. Last Saturday we hosted the annual under 10 Mick Shannon Tournament. St Naul's attended with one team, St Mary's Sligo brought two teams, Ardara had two teams, and Aodh Ruadh fielded three teams.

Aodh Ruadh was captained by Max Roper in the cup. They won two out of their three group games and went into the final. They played extremely well with Bobby Melly excellent in goals. Having met St Mary's already and lost they knew the Sligo lads were very hard opposition. It was end to end in the final with St Mary's coming out just the right side.

We had two teams in the shield competition. The Aodh Ruadh Shield B team was captained by Aaron McLoone. Sean Maguire in goals was excellent and all the lads played their hearts out. The best game of the day probably was the third / fourth place play off against Ardara. It was level at half and full time. The lads pulled away in extra time to win with great spirit. Daragh McCready was excellent over the four games.

The Aodh Ruadh Shield A team was captained by Cole Connolly with a top drawer game by Jaden McGrath Clyne in goals. Aodh Ruadh A won all three games and played St Mary's in the final. The Sligo boys were hard opposition, but we were up by two at half time. The lads pushed on and won well.

Seamus Roper thanked all the clubs for travelling, for help from the referees and the parents / guardians for making food and helping out upstairs in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. He then presented Cole Connolly with Mick Shannon Shield and the Aodh Ruadh lads with their winners medals.

Ladies - The under 14s focus is now all on Friday and the trip to Féile. We meet at the Park at 11.15am with the bus leaving promptly at 11.30am. The girls first game will be against Ratoath at their home grounds. Our second game will follow against St Brigid's of Roscommon. After that it is back to our host club, Blackhall Gaels, for the evening. We play Blackhall Gaels on Saturday morning.

Hurling -The under 16s opened their league campaign on Thursday last with a trip to Letterkenny Gaels. Aodh Ruadh were well on top and won convincingly.

Well done to Mickey McCann and the Donegal senior squad on claiming the Nicky Rackard Cup in Croke Park on Saturday. Unfortunately Aodh Ruadh had no involvement with the squad.

The 27th annual Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp returns on Monday, 2nd July and runs to Friday, 13th July.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,700. The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 8, 9, 11 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Pearse McCusker, Donegal Road; Jim McGrath, Dunmuckrum; Mai Kelly, West Rock; Sean O'Rourke, Clyhore; and Mary McElwaine, Cashelard. This week's jackpot is €1,800.

ST MICHAEL'S

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,3,7,8,12;17. There was one Match 5 winner The Log Cabin 5 who won €100 This weeks Jackpot is €6450.

Congratulations to the St. Michael’s players and the entire Donegal team and management on their great victory over Fermanagh in the Ulster final.

Good luck to the boys who play their semi final at home to Letterkenny Gaels on this Wednesday night.

ST NAUL’S

Unfortunately our U12s lost out in the Shield final to Four Masters during the week. Best of luck to the Us16 who are playing on Wednesday evening in Killygordon in the championship semi-final against Red Hughes.

The under 12 girls had a great day at their county blitz at Red Hughes on Saturday winning all their games.

The Club wish to congratulate Brendan Mc Cole and the Donegal team on their tremendous performance on Sunday and regaining the Ulster championship title.

Congratulations to this week winners. €200 -Tony Meehan, Drimarone, €200 - PJ and Bernie Meehan. €200 - the Coyle family Binbane, €300 -Tom Moohan, Frosses, €500 - Joanne Ferriter, Dublin and €1,000 - Sean McCready, Inver.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3, 7, 9, 10, 12.The €50 winners were Mark Kirby, Rock House, Bundoran, Willie Doyle, Dromara, Co Down, Mary McMahon, East End, Bundoran. This weeks jackpot will be €1050.

Ladies - Huge thanks to everyone who helped out with the fundraising bucket collection on Saturday last.

Sunday was a very memorable day for our club as Paul and Jamie Brennan won Ulster Senior Championship medals with Donegal. Well done lads.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 11, 25. S Conwell, Cavanhill matched three numbers and will receive the runners up prize of €100. This week's jackpot stands at €3,500.

The u8s/u10s welcomed Downings to Lifford on Friday night and had an enjoyable night of football against two very well coached Downings teams. Both our u8s and u10s teams are progressing very well this year. This Saturday they travel to Ballybofey for a blitz with McCools and Red Hughs.

The u16s are through to the Division Three final on 29th July.

Our men's team travelled to Glenfin on Saturday evening. The boys lined out on glorious afternoon to face an experienced Glenfin side. It was Glenfin who got off to the better start leaving the Lifford lads head scratching for the first 20 minutes. Lifford managed to put a few scores on the board just before halftime.

The Lifford lads came emerged from the break with a reorganised and regrouped side. This is when Lifford started to play football and put in a great effort to claw back their first half deficit. Although a Lifford win was looking likely, in the end up it wasn’t to be with Glenfin winning on a scoreline of 3-12 to 2-13.

The club would like to extend our sympathies to the McClay family on the death of Robert McClay, may he Rest in Peace.

Go raibh maith agat agaibh as léamh agus as bhur dtacaíocht leanúnach.

NAOMH BRID

Congratulations to the U12 team on winning the regional final against Kilcar. They now move forward to take part in the County blitz in Carndonagh.

The annual Naomh Brid GAA Golf classic was held in Donegal Golf Club Murvagh on Friday last. With over 40 teams competing it turned out to be the most competitively contested yet. Teams from Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Tyrone, and Derry, and our winners came all the way from Galway to win this year’s event.

Naomh Brid would like to thank our main sponsor Declan Gallagher Financial Services Ltd and all the other sponsors who gave generously to support our event. A special mention to David Robinson PGA Professional, Bundoran Golf Club who was very generous and supplied the prizes. Winners on the day Friends First assurance Team; John Colleran, Don Colleran, Greg Tynen, and Neil McGill,pts BOT.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €7,100. The numbers drawn were 6, 9, 16, 20, 24. The €25 winners were Frank McGee, Michael J Walls, McDaid Clan, Gary Langan. The next draw will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey, on the 2nd July.

The Reserve team lost out to Fanad on Saturday evening when they were defeated by four points. The seniors had a good win over Fanad.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 8, 9, 17, 24, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 - was John McConigley. This week's jackpot is €5200.

Are you interested in taking part in Gaelic for Mothers and Others. If interested contact Fiona Shiels by text to 085-1555645.

Can we ask those at the pitch in Portsalon over the next while to keep an eye out for a small, black GPS device as it was lost there on Thursday evening. It's most likely along the changing room side of the pitch as you enter the pitch between the half way line and the changing room side goalposts.

Several items are still unclaimed from the recent sports day. If you or a child you know lost any items on the day please contact our Facebook page or Margaretta McConigley.

A huge thanks to the Tesco Community fund for their contribution to Gaeil Fhánada bord na nOg through their tokens initiative. Well done to Bridie Doherty for all her hard work in getting this sorted.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Congratulations to Niall Diver and the U-17 County hurlers on their semifinal victory over Fermanagh in the Celtic Challenge which took place in Lurgan at the weekend.

Also well done to Oisin Cannon and the Donegal senior footballers on their Ulster Final success on Sunday.

The finals of the Letterkenny and District Gaelic Football Primary Schools League took place at Pairc Na nGael on Wednesday.

Nine different boys and girls teams from nine schools travelled to the Glebe for a bumper day of football. Glenswilly NS boys and Kilmacrennan NS girls were victorious in the Elaine Winston Friel final and the Susan Carr Cup large schools competitions respectively. Scoil Mhuire Creeslough NS took the Andrew Duffy Memorial Shield in the Small Schools competition.

A special word of thanks to Jim Clarke, his organising committee and all the school teachers for all the hard work throughout the school year in making this great competition a success.

Letterkenny Gaels were represented by John McDermott and Brian Sweeney from the underage football sub-committee. Shaun McGilloway and Niall Diver assisted with the officiating of the games and Yvonne Ní Bhaoil made sure the teachers and coaches received a well deserved cup of tea and a sandwich.

Commiserations to our young U-12 footballers who were defeated in the Northern Regional Board Final on Saturday past.

We will be holding auditions for young Club Members (U-17 on 1st Jan 2019) for this years Scór na nÓg in the Clubroom on Thursday 28th June at 7pm. If you know anybody who may be interested please let them know.

Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club are now taking bookings for the summer Kellogg’s Cul Camp which will run from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th July at Pairc na nGael. Contact Sean McBrearty 085-1742175.

.On Wednesday evening past the U-9 footballers traveled across town to play neighbours St. Eunans in a challenge game . Thanks to Gabriel Duffy and all involved at the O’Donnell Park for hosting us.

Our young U16 hurlers were defeated by a strong Aodh Ruadh side at Páirc na nGael on Thursday past.

CILL CHARTHA

Congratulations to Donegal on winning the Ulster Championship on Sunday in Clones and to the five players from the club, Paddy, Ryan, Mark, Ciaran and Stephen who are involved in the squad .

Well done to our senior ladies who defeated Naomh Brid/Pettigo 5-11 to 2-5 in the second leg of the Junior B Championship to progress to the semi-finals.

Hard luck to U-12s who lost the final to a very good Naomh Brid team on Saturday but you can hold your heads up as it was a fantastic season with only two defeats both to Naomh Brid .

The Under 16s also lost at the weekend going down to a strong Naomh Muire side in the semi-finals well done lads on reaching that stage of the tournament. The Under 14s were narrowly defeated by Bundoran in the league going down 2-12 to 5-6

The 2018 Cúl Camps take place in Towney from 16-20th July contact Michael Molloy on 087-2066513 for details or you can apply online via our website.

There was no winner of the club lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €7,700. Last week’s numbers were 8, 15, 24 and 29. This week’s winners were: €50- Maureen Molloy, Leitir, €30 - Martina Deane, Cruckarra, €20- Mary Shovlin, Kilbeg and Maura Carraig, Glen. June 17 numbers were 15, 21, 25 and 27.The winners were: €50 - James McGinley, Derrylaughan,€30 - Conor, Helena, Lucy and Joey Byrne, Derrylaughan, €20 - Amy and Fiona McGinley, 4 an Glasa and Noelle Campbell, Main Street, Kilcar.

We pass on our sincerest sympathies to the family of the late Mary McNelis who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

NA DUNAIBH

Comhghairdeachas le foireann sinsir na nDúnaibh a bheas ag dul go Roinn 3 an bhliain seo chugainn I ndiaidh a mbuaidh in éadan An Mháighe tráthnóna Dé Sathairn cé go raibh an t-ádh orthu. Má éiríonn leo an bhuaidh a fháil ar Charn Domhnaigh tráthnóna Dé Sathairn anseo sna Dúnaibh beidh Roinn 4 bainte acu.

Bhí Blitz ag an fhoireann Faoi 8/ Faoi 10 in éadan Seán Mhic Cumhaill ar an tseachtain is chuaigh thart. Buíochas mór do na tuismitheoirí a d’amharc I ndiaidh na solaistí.

Chaill an fhoireann Faoi 12 ina gcluiche deireanach in éadan Aodh Ruadh, Chill na gCuiridín. Maith sibh a ghasúraí rinne sibh go maith agus tháinig feabhas mór oraibh.

D’imir na gasúraí Faoi – 14 in éadan Roibeard Emmet agus Gleann tSúilí le linn na seachtaine.

Ba mhaith leis an chumann biseach maith agus tapaigh a ghuidhe le Jason Ó Buaidhe a gortaíodh I gcluiche in éadan Ghleann tSúilí le déanaí.

Cuireann na girseachaí Faoi—14 tús lena séasúr i mbliana le cluiche as baile in éadan Bhun Dobhráin. Ádh mór a ghirseachaí.

MILFORD

The annual club draw will takes place on Sunday 1st July in Dusty’s bar. If you haven’t purchased your tickets you can still purchase tickets from any of the club executive or online www.milford.donegal.gaa.ie

The Kelloggs Cúl Camp will take place this year from Monday 16th July – Friday 20th July anyone wishing to register their child can do so online www.keloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

The under 14s lost against Séan Mac Cumhaills on Monday night.

The lotto numbers drawn on June 12 were 1-12-14-29. There was no match three or four winners. The two winners were Conor McDonough Rathmullan and Sarah Bradley. They won €25 each. The jackpot this week is €2,300.