“It was a tough day at the office” - Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher

Joe Brolly may have been highly critical of Fermanagh’s style of play, but Erne team boss Rory Gallagher was in no mood to joust with the Derry court jester.

“To be honest, I pay absolutely no heed to it.

"We know the players at our disposal and we are trying to win as many games as we can.

“And we are trying to improve game by game and week by week. We tried to push up early on and they got kick-outs away”.

But he admitted that “It was a tough day at the office".

“We started reasonably well and turned them over a few times and it was nip and tuck but the two big moments were from Ryan McHugh’s involvement. “It was his ball in that set up the first goal and then he rattled in the second goal.

“We knew it would be very, very difficult after that. Against the likes of Donegal and Monaghan, teams who are playing at a higher level than us, you have to give yourself a really good chance early on."

And he paid tribute to Donegal’s effective kickout strategy

“Shaun Patton is very good and Donegal are a team on the road a long time and playing in Division One the last six years so they are.

“We are not at that level. We are just disappointed today that we were a bit away from them.

“We had lots of chances. We don’t have an awful lot of natural pace inside.

“We have to play a certain game. We created lots of openings. I’m not sure what the wide count was but we needed a lot of those chances to go over.

“If you go back to the Armagh game and the Monaghan game, we took control of them early on. It was nip and tuck here until Donegal scored the first of the two goals and then they took serious control," said Gallagher.