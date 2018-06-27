BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Great week to be from Donegal

Donegal produced a great performance and got a great result against Fermanagh to win a ninth Ulster title.

Donegal were simply much better than Fermanagh and the game was never in doubt from very early and in reality it went along predictable lines.

It was a brilliant all round team performance. But Ryan McHugh was outstanding. He had a hand in one of the goals and he scored the other which was a super score and is already been mentioned for goal of the season.

He is a super player and was back to his best on Sunday. Eoghan Bán Gallagher also had a super game and was not far behind Ryan.

Michael Murphy, as always, had his big influence on the game as did Frank McGlynn, who I call ‘Steady Eddie’.

Our two men here in Bundoran also played well and had good games. Jamie Brennan worked very hard and I was really impressed the way he tracked back and helped out in defence when it was needed. Paul Brennan scored two good points and also did a good marking job on one of Fermanagh’s dangermen, Declan McCusker, who ended up being substituted.

Odhran MacNiallais also had a fine game as had Michael Langan. Michael drifted into great positions at times in behind the Fermanagh defence but unfortunately wasn’t spotted.

This is something we are going to have to improve on going forward. We are going to have to play with our heads up.

Shaun Patton had another fine game in goals and his kickouts were massive. He got great length into them and they are so long he can actually bypass midfield and hit the half-forward line.

This was something we did not always take full advantage of and it is something we should work on between now and we meet Dublin in Croke Park.

I’m delighted for everybody, players, coaches, management. But there is one man I’m especially pleased for - Declan Bonner. 20 years ago he had victory snatched away in the final against Derry, when Joe Brolly scored a late goal.

And now in 2018 he is back winning an Ulster senior title after winning titles at minor and U-21 as well. He also won a Buncrana Cup, which is effectively an Ulster U16 championship.

He has brought a lot of the players through from when he first got involved seven or eight years ago with development squads.

It is a great credit to him and also those that have worked with him with underage squads.

It is a brilliant achievement to win Ulster. But we now must move up a level or two now for the Super 8s and the challenge Dublin and who ever the other two teams end up in the group.

The other big guns like Mayo, Tyrone and Monaghan that made early exits from the championship are regrouping through the Qualifiers.

I expect one or two of them to come through instead of Roscommon, the beaten Connacht finalists and Cork, the beaten Munster finalists.

We are going to have to improve to face any of those teams. But the good thing about that is I think we can improve.

I also have to congratulate the Donegal hurlers on winning the Nicky Rackard Cup final in Croke Park.

The hurlers had a great year. They retained their place in 2B of the hurling league and now are Nicky Rackard champions which is a brilliant achievement in a football strong county. Hurling in Donegal has made great strides in recent years and a big congratulations to all coaches and managers that have produced such a good team.

We cannot forget the Donegal Ladies either. They got the ball rolling the previous week by winning the Ulster Senior Championship. Overall, it has been a great week to be a Donegal man/woman.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.