DEVASTATING NEWS FOR DONEGAL: Patrick McBrearty out for season with cruciate injury

There was very bad news for Donegal GAA this morning with confirmation that star forward Patrick McBrearty is out for the season due to the injury picked up in the Ulster final against Fermanagh.

In a statement issues on Twitter, the Donegal GAA said:

Donegal GAA wish to confirm that Patrick McBrearty's injury has been confirmed as a season ending ACL tear. He will be under the care of Dr Kevin Moran and we wish him well in his recovery.

McBrearty was injured just prior to half-time after he had pointed for Donegal. He collided with a Fermanagh player and had to receive treatment.

He reappeared after half-time but was replaced after a few minutes.

It is a massive body blow to Donegal as McBrearty has been playing at the top of his form in recent seasons. McBrearty was winning his fourth Ulster medal and has been central to Donegal in their recent success. He has played over 90 games for Donegal and was on target to be the youngest to reach the 100 mark. Hopefully, he will be back soon for club and county.