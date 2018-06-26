Donegal boxer wins gold medal at Harringey Cup

A young Donegal boxer is celebrating gold medal success following his weekend triumph at Europe’s largest club boxing tournament, in London



Matthew McCole, Dungloe ABC and a student at Letterkenny IT won the gold medal at the 64Kg at the Haringey Box Cup, in the famed Alexander Palace.

He defeated Alston Ryan, from Repton,in London, in the final on Sunday.

Matthew was a member of the 11 man Irish Third Level College’s team at the tournament which is the largest club boxing tournament in Europe.

It was a very successful tournament for the Irish team who came home from the three day tournament with ten gold medals.

The three day tournament began on Friday 22 with the finals on Sunday June 24.

Matthew was accompanied at the tournament by his father and coach Jim McCole.