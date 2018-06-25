Donegal captain Michael Murphy 'over the moon' with latest Ulster win

Donegal captain, Michael Murphy, may have lifted the Anglo Celt Cup three times before Sunday but he was every bit as excited and emotional as he raised aloft the coveted trophy for a fourth time.

He admitted so afterwards as he relaxed in the afterglow of what was the most comfortable of the previous three Ulster winning Sundays.

“Aye, over the moon,” was Donegal’s inspirational leader’s initial response to the 12 point win over Fermanagh.

”It’s just fantastic to be able to get out there and to get back up those steps. For the whole lot of us, to be able to lift an Ulster Championship was a fantastic feeling again.

“It’s just brilliant to be out there in the middle of all those Donegal fans.

It was all the sweeter after final defeats to Monaghan in 2015 and Tyrone in 2016. Donegal also lost the 2017 sem-final to Tyrone.

“It’s been a very hard couple of years, but to be able to put that to bed a bit and give everybody hope and give ourselves hope again and push on now towards the Super 8s.”

Donegal had been clinical in their defeats of Cavan in the preliminary round; Derry in the quarter-final and Down in the semi-final.

“The way the games were coming every two weeks, it sort of helped us in a way

“We had our big block of training early on in the year and you were able to get a bit of momentum from those games.

“Before we came from the preliminary round, played a game and had to wait four weeks and any momentum you had was sort of done away with.

“We felt we were gaining momentum week on week and learning wee bits from each and every game.

“We felt we had to tweak things there a small wee bit today; thankfully we did that and we pushed on and managed to get the two goals in the first half.

“That was massive, and with the six point lead we managed to keep it tit for tat throughout the second half.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher palmed home the first goal on 21 minutes and the second drilled to the net by Ryan McHugh on the half hour mark.

“Eoghan Ban has the pace to get himself into those positions; it was a really good move, and then Ryan’s goal was a super goal. He is just an absolutely incredible footballer. He can make something out of nothing and for him to do that today was a huge thing for us.”

Sunday’s performance and result was a big turnaround from heavy defeats to Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final and Galway in the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

Donegal went down to Tyrone, by nine points and Galway by 15 in last season’s championship.

“Aye they were two tough defeats and I suppose last year we had a team I suppose that was getting a bit tired, we’d some of the older players still around.

“They were two very heavy defeats to take for us all, whether young or old, against two very big teams. .

“Learnings were taken and taken very well by a lot of the younger lads and we pushed on and pushed forward again.

“Declan and the backroom team had a belief and a new way of going about doing things. We took a lot of learnings, a lot of hits and defeats.

We took a lot of pats on the back for our defeats during the league but

you still have to be winning.

“We managed to get here today and we managed to garner that and every two weeks we managed to get a bit of momentum every week during the Ulster championship to get ourselves into the position we are in today.”

Donegal scored a total of 8-76 in four games in the championship which is an average of 2-19 and serious serious scoring in championship football.

“That is the aim of the whole thing, to try and do that. We are not

going to score that every day we go out. We knew that today was going

to be a different kind of game to the three we had played previously.

“They were saying that Fermanagh were quite defensive, that they like to

frustrate teams so we knew that we needed to bide our time.

“After a sluggish and slow start where we were forcing things a wee bit, it was a bit difficult but we managed to put that to bed.

“The two goals were the crucial scores and it managed to put us six points clear and we managed for the rest of the game to go score for score and maintain that lead.”