Donegal Democrat's top 25 footballers in Donegal over the past six decades - Nos 11 to 25

The Donegal Democrat tasked a selection team of Danny Dowds, PJ Buggy, Noreen Doherty, Edmund Brennan and Murt Collins to collaborate with Sports Editor, Peter Campbell, to select the top 25 Gaelic Footballers in the county over the past six decades.

Not an easy task, the first part of the selection from Nos. 11 to 15 was published on Thursday last and we carry it below.

Next Thursday, in the Donegal Democrat, the top ten will be revealed.

11

BARRY MCGOWAN

The Killybegs man is regarded as one of the best ever to represent Donegal and not win an All-Star. Started his career as a wing-forward and was a late developer at county level. But then developed into one of the finest attacking defenders to pull on the green and white. Would revel in today’s game.

Was part of the big breakthrough at underage level in Killybegs alongside a star studded team. Barry was on the Ulster minor winning team in 1985 and the Ulster and All-Ireland winning team of 1987.

Found his niche at corner-back at county level (while he was normally a midfielder for his club) and was a cornerstone of Donegal’s All-Ireland senior success in 1992.



12

MARTIN CARNEY

Now well-known as a TV analyst, Martin Carney had a different look when he broke on the Donegal scene in the early 1970s. With long hair, Carney was one of the most natural footballers ever to represent the county.

Won Ulster medals with Donegal in 1972 and 1974 and a Railway Cup with the Combined Universities in 1973. He had also been part of a St. Joseph’s team that dominated Donegal club football, winning Ulster and All-Ireland titles.

In the late 1970s he transferred to Mayo, where he was teaching, and went on to represent Mayo for many years, adding Connacht titles. But alas he missed out on All-Ireland success. Martin still keeps a close eye on what is happening in Donegal.



13

BRIAN MCENIFF

The Bundoran man needs little introduction. At the heart and soul of Donegal football for all of the past six decades, both as a player, manager and administrator. After returning home from Canada in 1966, he became involved with Donegal and eventually took over as player manager, leading them to their first Ulster titles in 1972 and 1974, and then came back to win three more in 1983, 1990 and 1992, before the ultimate of managing them to their first All-Ireland.

He was Donegal’s first All-Star in 1972 and his CV is littered with success at Railway Cup level as player and manager and at International Rules level. While Brian has no direct involvement today, is still as passionate as ever about the county.



14

MANUS BOYLE

The man for the big occasion. Manus Boyle scored 0-9 in the All-Ireland final of 1992 and was named man of the match. It wasn’t the first time that he had done the business for Donegal on the big day. 2-1 in the 1984 All-Ireland Vocational final and 1-7 in the replayed All-Ireland U-21 final in 1987.

Manus was top scorer in Ulster in 1990. In 1992 he started just two games, the opening game and the closing game, but what a contribution he made.

He played 116 times for Donegal winning two Ulster Championship medals. With his club he was central to Killybegs dominating Donegal football throughout the 1990s and continued to turn out for his club until this year.



15

NEIL MCGEE

A teak tough defender, Gaoth Dobhair’s Neil McGee is still manning the No. 3 jersey for Donegal after a long innings. He has played 63 championship games for Donegal, just behind Colm McFadden with 64 and Karl Lacey and Christy Toye on 65. He looks likely to surpass those and create a new record.

McGee has played at all levels for Donegal and has three All-Stars from 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Has kept tabs on all the best forwards in Ireland and is known to take no prisoners. Rarely gets on the scoreboard but scored an important goal in Jim McGuinness’s first league game against Sligo to secure a draw. The All-Ireland win of 2012 will always be his biggest achievement.



16

PAUL DURCAN

Over a long number of years Paul Durcan was the person in charge of the No. 1 jersey for Donegal and he was following in a great line of custodians - from Seamus Hoare, Alan Kane, Noel McCole and Gary Walsh. The Four Masters man was more than a goalkeeper. His footballing ability (he played outfield in his youth and again as a full-forward towards the end of his career) made him a very important member of the squad.

His pinpoint kick-outs became part of the Jim McGuinness master plan. Represented Donegal at all levels from Vocational to senior. Won an All-Ireland Vocational with the county, but, like many others, it was not until the McGuinness era that he got his rewards with three Ulster and one All-Ireland title.



17

SEAMUS BONAR

Seamus Bonar holds the record of being involved (along with Brian McEniff) in Donegal’s first five Ulster success. Originally playing with Drumbar, then Four Masters and finally Civil Service in Dublin, the Garda mechanic was one of those natural footballers who could play anywhere from No. 8 to No. 15.

He was a vital player on the Ulster winning teams of 1972, 1974 and 1983 and a mentor in ‘90 and ‘92.

Bonar’s goalscoring feats were known the length and breadth of the country. He was just lethal in front of goal, scoring 4-1 v Antrim in 1974. He He was taken from us too soon in 2012, not long after Donegal won their second All-Ireland, but his memory remains.



18

MATT GALLAGHER

A corner-back for the early part of his intercounty career, Matt was pressed into full-back mode in 1992 and never looked back. Probably small for a full-back, the Naomh Brid man made up for any height deficiency with an ability to read the game and get to the ball ahead of any full-back. And even if his opponent got the ball, the path to goal was never an easy route.

Winner of an All-Ireland colleges medal with De La Salle, Ballyshannon in 1980, Matt was a member of the All-Ireland winning U-21 side in 1982 and was a regular at senior level, winning three Ulster senior medals before the highlight of winning the All-Ireland in 1992.

He was named the All-Star full-back that year.



19

JOHN HANNIGAN

The Letterkenny native was a fixture on Donegal senior teams from the late 1950s to the mid 1970s. Many would say he was one of the greatest all-round players ever to wear a Donegal jersey, and he is reputed as having worn nearly every jersey number.

In all he played 114 times for Donegal including 27 championship appearances. His intercounty successes included three Dr. McKenna Cups (1963, ‘65, ‘67) and three Lagan Cups (1965, ‘66, ‘67).

John was on the first Donegal team to win an Ulster minor championship in 1956 and after his playing days went on to manage Donegal in 1974 and 1975.

For his club, St. Eunan’s, he won five senior championships and three Democrat Cup medals. John passed to his eternal reward in 2014.



20

MICHAEL MCLOONE

But for a knee injury Mickey (as he was known) would surely have become one of the greatest ever Donegal players. Despite having only a short career at senior level, he left a great legacy.

A flying half-forward (who would even play midfield, despite being small), McLoone was a fearless operator and a leader. He was part of the Donegal minor team that lost to Down in Breffni Park in 1963 and three years later he was the senior team captain of a Donegal side that ran Down close in the final of 1966 in Casement Park.

After being hit by injury, McLoone returned in later years to help out with the coaching of the Aodh Ruadh senior team and they won two senior championships. He was part of the great St. Joseph’s team that dominated club football at the time.



21

ADRIAN SWEENEY

The Dungloe man was part of a Donegal team that came so close on many occasions, but just failed to lift any major silverware.

As a 19-year-old, he won an Ulster U-21 championship medal in 1995 and was subsequently involved at senior level for the rest of his career.

He came very close in 2003 when Donegal reached the All-Ireland semi-final, only to lose out to Armagh. He was rewarded for his displays in that year with an All-Star.

Sweeney was a tower of strength and despite being man-marked throughout his career, had the physical attributes to make space for what was a lethal left boot that won Donegal many matches that could have got away. Now a successful businessman in Dungloe and Gaoth Dobhair.



22

DAMIAN DIVER

Just like Adrian Sweeney, Damian Diver toiled for his entire senior intercounty career with Donegal without much success as regards silverware.

Was always a leader, even at underage level for county and club. Won an Ulster minor championship in 1991 and Ulster U-21 in 1995, but that much sought after Ulster senior championship medal eluded him, and he had retired when Donegal won a National League in 2007.

But throughout his career, both for Donegal and Ardara, Damian gave everything on every day he pulled on the jersey. On his day, he was just impossible to curtail, running games from start to finish; his energy and commitment were outstanding. Was involved with Jim McGuinness at management level.



23

MICHAEL LAFFERTY

The MacCumhaill’s man was synonymous with Donegal football from the early 1970s, right through to the mid 1990s. He played for Donegal at all levels and won an Ulster senior medal in 1974 before going on to captain Donegal to their win in Ulster in 1983.

He was part of the backroom team when Donegal won the All-Ireland U-21 title in 1982 and was also part of Brian McEniff’s backroom team when Donegal won their first senior All-Ireland in 1992.

Regarded as a brilliant leader, he was also a teak-tough footballer who took no prisoners. Coached at a number of clubs after he finished up with Donegal and still retains a great interest in the county.



24

PATRICK MCBREARTY

Still only 24, Patrick McBrearty has already played in six Ulster senior championship finals and has three Ulster senior medals as well as an All-Ireland medal.

Some achievement for one so young.

From a very young age, he was a prolific scorer, possessing a lethal left boot. His physique was evident also from a young age, and despite getting plenty of attention, he continues to shine. He played minor and senior for Donegal on the same day in 2011, a rare feat.

Had probably his best ever year in 2017 despite Donegal not doing that well and he went on to captain his club, Kilcar, to their first senior success in 24 years.

And there is so much still to come.



25

RYAN MCHUGH

One feels if this vote is being taken again in five or 10 years, the numbers 24 and 25 will be much higher up the pecking order.

Ryan McHugh was always destined for big things. A wonderful underage footballer, he had to develop physically for the demands of senior football, but while he gets some rough treatment, his skill levels make him one of the most talented players in the country.

Able to score off both feet, there is always the comparison between him and his father, Martin. It is an unfair comparison, but it will always be there.

Won an Ulster medal in 2014, a Young Player of the Year and was an All-Star in 2016. And like Patrick McBrearty, a club championship winner in 2017.