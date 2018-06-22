Charlie O'Donnell of Rosses AC is first home in Ard an Ratha Rás 5k

Charlie O'Donnell of Rosses AC was the first home on Wednesday evening in the Ard an Ratha Rás 5k. O'Donnell had almost a minute to spare over clubmate Declan Ferry with Michael McLoone third.

First lady home was Cathy Breslin ahead of Michelle Ferguson, both of Rosses AC.

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time

1. 279 Charlie O Donnell m M40 Rosses AC 17:35

2. 275 Declan Ferry m MO Rosses AC 18:28

3. 327 Michael Mc Loone m MO 19:06

4. 282 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 19:53

5. 297 Aaron Cunningham m MJ 19:57

6. 280 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 20:03

7. 311 Colin Mooney m M40 20:58

8. 289 Dónal Haughey m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:16

9. 333 Darren Mc Nelis m MO 21:33

10. 330 John Byrne m M40 21:54

11. 337 Garrett O Donnell m M40 21:59

12. 281 Matthew Malley m M40 22:20

13. 303 Conor Madden m MJ 23:29

14. 293 Barry Doherty m M40 23:34

15. 300 Cathy Breslin f F40 Rosses AC 23:34

16. 292 Ken Doherty m MO 23:34

17. 301 Michelle Ferguson f FO Rosses AC 23:47

18. 342 Stephen Mc Cole m MO 24:44

19. 320 Eamon Doherty m M40 24:44

20. 314 Oliver Smith m MO Killybegs Swanlings 24:51

21. 332 Cian Sweeney m MJ 25:48

22. 321 Larry Gallagher m MO 25:51

23. 284 Dualta Bracken m MJ 25:54

24. 307 Angela Trimble f F40 Rosses AC 25:55

25. 285 Michael Mulreany m MJ 25:57

26. 309 Shay Travers m MJ 25:57

27. 294 Teresa Sweeney f F40 26:09

28. 328 Pauric Sweeney m MJ 26:34

29. 322 Michelle Delany f FO Tír Chonaill AC 26:49

30. 276 Teresa Gallagher f M40 26:59

31. 286 Cillian Mulreany m MJ 27:12

32. 343 Ethan Mc Hugh m MJ 27:14

33. 277 Hughie Mc Carron m MO Rosses AC 27:16

34. 344 Mary F Gallagher f F40 28:10

35. 346 Lucas Gallagher m MJ 29:00

36. 312 Patricia Hegarty f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 29:13

37. 310 Oisin Mooney m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 29:16

38. 326 Niamh Boyle f FO 29:57

39. 325 Rachel Harper f FO 30:00

40. 335 Kathleen Boyle f F40 30:00

41. 313 Billy Broderick m M40 Killybegs Swanlings 30:02

42. 304 Lizzie Mc Kenzie f FO Tír Chonaill AC 30:23

43. 291 Christine Sharkey f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 30:23

44. 306 Sharon O Shea f F40 30:33

45. 331 Gracemarie Mc Fadden f FO 31:35

46. 296 Rosemary Dewhirst f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 32:02

47. 278 Caroline Breslin f F40 Ardara GAA 32:04

48. 323 Mary Doherty f FO Tír Chonaill AC 32:05

49. 283 Cian Bracken m MJ 32:10

50. 287 Conor Mulreany m MJ 32:29

51. 290 Darren Whelan m MO Tír Chonaill AC 32:37

52. 288 Marie Doherty f FO 32:38

53. 298 Stephanie Brennan f FO Tír Chonaill AC 32:51

54. 299 Grainne Boyle f FO 33:05

55. 329 Shay Murray m MJ 39:14

56. 341 Alicia Breslin f FJ 39:20

57. 302 Caitlin Sweeney f FJ 39:30

58. 336 Eileen Hegarty f FO 43:30

59. 305 Patrick O Shea m M40 43:48

60. 340 Lorcan Breslin m MJ 48:46

61. 339 Laurence Breslin m M40 48:51

62. 338 Siobhan Mc Nelis f FO 48:51