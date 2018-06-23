Donegal Ladies are not finished yet - Guthrie

Donegal are Ulster senior champions for a third time after putting championships back-to-back on Sunday with a 28 point Ulster final win over Armagh.

In an amazing final, Donegal scored 9-21 to Armagh’s 4-8 in Brewster Park. They led by by 13 points at half-time on a 4-13 to 2-7 scoreline and had all but put the title in the bag.

Yvonne Bonner and Geraldine McLaughlin hit 3-5 each while Eilish Ward, Niamh Hegarty and team captain Karen Guthrie chipped in with the other three as Donegal totally dominated Armagh in possibly the most emphatic final victory of ladies Gaelic football in the province.

And Donegal are not finished yet the skipper insisted as she reflected on Sunday’s win and looked forward to a new group championship ahead and a tilt at an All-Ireland title.

“It was great to win Ulster and we are enjoying it and we celebrated on Sunday night. But it is only a first step,” Karen Guthrie told the Democrat on Tuesday afternoon.

“We had a good night back in the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town with family, friends and supporters and that was important too. It is important when you win something that you take time out to celebrate it.

“It is an Ulster title and it was good to win it back-to-back but we are back in training tomorrow night (Wednesday).

“The girls were brilliant on Sunday and to score nine goals was unbelievable. We didn’t anticipate that it would have turned out the way it did.

“We played Armagh in 2015 in the Division One League final and they beat us well in Parnell Park. And last year we played them in the Ulster semi-final and there was only a couple of points in at the end.

“I don’t know what has changed but we are a lot more mobile and moving a lot better this year and in much better shape and playing really well.

“I suppose that is down to the training and the coaching. Maxi Curran and Johnny McGinley have come in this year and they have done a lot on video analysis of our own games and the also show us clips of the games.

“They also do a lot of analysis of the opposition as well. It is a very professional set-up. Maxi and Johnny are brilliant. They are two football fanatics and we have gone to a new level this year.”

Donegal now go into the All-Ireland series in a group of three teams along with Tipperary and the beaten Munster finalists (Cork and Kerry meet in the Munster final on Sunday).

And the captain is making no secret of the fact qualification from the group and a place in the last four in the race for the All-Ireland final is the target.

“We feel we are a top four team so qualification for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final has to be the target,” the captain insisted.

“The first of the group games is at the end of July so we have roughly five weeks to get ready for it.

“We train collectively three times a week and we do two to three sessions on our own and that can be a run or a session in the gym.

“I still feel we can improve on our fitness and we are going to have to and compete at the next level. The girls have all bought into it and have given a huge commitment all year and now that we have enjoyed success we all want more.”

They dare to dream.