Donegal have sights set on second Nicky Rackard Cup

Donegal are heading back to Croke Park this Saturday with another Nicky Rackard Cup Championship title the target when they face Warwickshire in the All-Ireland final (throw-in 4pm)

With one Nicky Rackard Championship already won, the side managed by Mickey McCann would dearly love to add another to go with that success back in 2013.

The form guide, and big wins over Tyrone, Leitrim and Monaghan on the way to the final, suggests that Donegal are more than capable of claiming a second Nicky Rackard crown.

They also warmed up for the championship with wins over Derry, Down and Armagh in Division 2B in the Allianz National League. Donegal, in only their second time ever in Division 2B, retained their league status and will play in 2B again next year.

Team captain Danny Cullen is one of 12 survivors from the 2013 win over Roscommon (3-20 to 3-16), in a cracking final at GAA Headquarters.

For the team captain it is a third Nicky Rackard final. The Setanta club man was also a member of the 2006 final loss to Derry.

And between Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals, Danny Cullen is looking forward to his fifth run out on the hallowed sod of Croke Park.

“We’ve a good deal of experience alright, most of the lads have played a number of time in finals in Croke Park and won in Croke Park,” the Donegal captain told the Democrat.

“Declan Coulter also played with Armagh in Croke Park a couple of times too and won. I would say only a handful of lads in the whole squad haven’t played in Croke Park.

“All that experience and knowing what to expect should stand to us in the final. But in fairness to Warwickshire they have played in Croke Park too a couple times though I’m not sure how many of the current team played in Croke Park.”

The Exiles come into the final on the back of wins over Louth, Longford and Monaghan in the group stages and Tyrone in the semi-final.

“Warwickshire are a good side and we are not expecting to have it easy against them. They’ve had a good run the championship and they won Division 3A. They defeated Louth comfortably in the final.

“They have a lot of good players from down the country. Paul Hoban is the centre half-back. He is from Loughrea in Galway and was on the Galway senior panel in 2016.

“They also have a couple of boys up front that have played county hurling. Niall McKenna is their main scorer and he played for Antrim for a number of years.

“Niall Kennedy is from the Drom-Inch club and also a very good forward.”

Donegal are in the final on the back of those group wins over Tyrone, Leitrim and a semi-final win Monaghan. They had 14 points to spare at the end of the clash with Tyrone in Killyclogher and 20 to spare over Leitrim in O’Donnell Park.

They then blew Monaghan away in the semi-final and ended up 4-22 to 1-10 winners.

Declan Coulter and Davin Flynn have been the go-to men up front and carry the main scoring threat for what is a well balanced side.

In all of this writer’s years of watching Donegal hurling this is by far the best balanced side, laced with quality hurlers right through the field. They are very well coached and drilled and play intelligent hurling with their heads up.

“We are enjoying our hurling and we are playing well and Declan (Coulter) and Davin (Flynn) have been a big addition as has Gerard Gilmore.

“Gerard is a very good hurler and has played well consistently all season for us. The three boys have been a huge addition. In the past we might have had ten or 11 good hurlers but now we have a good strong squad.

“You saw the last day we were able to bring on players of the class of Lee Henderson and Ciaran Finn.”

They certainly have shown scintillating form in the championship so far and were a notch or two ahead of any of the teams they have played.

This comes from quality coaching but also from playing at a higher level in the league. That and their Croke Park experience should prove the difference in Saturday’s final.