DONEGAL GOLF: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Bundoran Ladies

Lady Captain’s week-end was a great success for Sorcha Begley, Lady Captain, her family and Bundoran Golf Club, with nearly 200 golfers competing in a range of competitions. Congratulations to all the winners and competitors, and in particular to Fran Murphy, Handicap Secretary, who was the deserving winner of the Lady Captain’s prize, with a four under par round of 69 in windy but bright conditions. Sorcha complimented the course staff, on the excellent condition of the course, the welcoming nature of the professional staff of David Robinson and Adam Dunmore, and the excellent catering and bar staff in the Clubhouse. Following the well- attended and much appreciated Captain’s Dinner in the Great Northern Hotel, the members and visitors returned to the Clubhouse for the presentation of prizes.

The Lady Captain said that she was honoured to be Captain of the club following in her mother’s footsteps, who had been Lady Captain 30 years ago in 1988. She had been introduced to golf in the 1980s by her parents and was encouraged by Junior Girls’ Convenor Mary Stephens. Sorcha and Marie Begley along with Niall Clancy are currently convenors of junior golf with 45 junior members being coached by David and Adam. She also noted that 20 beginner ladies had joined the club thanks to the efforts of Bernie Gillespie, Kathleen O’Neill, Deirdre Mulligan and Josephine McGurren.

The Lady Captain praised the work rate and co-operation of all the Ladies Committee, including Kathleen McDaid, Secretary, Kathleen O’Neill, Competition Secretary, Fran Murphy, Handicap Secretary, Imelda Monaghan, Treasurer, Marie Begley P.R.O. and Committee Members Anne Loughlin, Eileen McGarrigle and Sandra Dunmore. She also thanked all who had prepared the floral arrangements, manned the competition entries, Deirdre Mulligan photographer, those who sent cards and gifts, and her children Ciaran, Aisling, Clodagh and Maeve for all their support.

Eugene Deeney, Club President, and Kilian McGowan Men’s Captain, were in attendance and Eugene paid tribute to the Lady Captain on her handicap of four, for her encouragement to young people to play the game and for all the effort, she and her committee were making to ensure a successful club. He welcomed Sorcha's guests including Nuala Lupton, President of Skibereen Rowing Club, home of the Olympic rowers the O'Donovan brothers. The evening concluded with music and dancing.

Lady Captain’s Prize winners. 1st Fran Murphy 69 2nd Louise Keegan 73 3rd Kathleen O’Neill 74 (b.o.t) 4th Celeste Barbour 74 5th Sandra Dunmore 75. Gross prize Nadine Ivers 93. Committee prize winner Kathleen McDaid, Past-Captain’s prize Katheen Connolly, Seniors prize Kathleen O’Donnell, front nine Cailin McInerney, back nine Bernie Gillespie, 36 + handicap Brena Chapman and Visitors prize Mary Walsh, Captain of Murvagh Golf Club. Improver’s competition 1st Teresa McMorrow 2nd Breege Hanna.

Lady Captain’s prizes for the Men: 1st Jim Gavigan 68 2nd Martin Harte 69 (b.o.t.) 3rd George Fegan 69. Gross David Roynane 74. The winners of the Mixed Scramble on Friday evening were 1st Kathleen and Ian McDaid, Sean Culleton 2nd Josephine and Aiden McGurren, Bernie Gillepie 3rd Shane Feeney, Hilda Hegarty and Bernie Ryan ( Skibereen G.C.) The putting competition was won by Dave Ruane and raised €350 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Forthcoming competitions Thursday 21st June Stableford competition sponsored by Zuba Boutique per Sharon Keon Ballyshannon. Sunday 24th June Stableford Competition sponsored by Smuggler’s Creek Restaurant Rossnowlagh.

Dunfanaghy

AIB Bowl (Golfer of the Year) Sunday 17th June: 1st John Chambers (10) 38 pts BOT; 2nd Tony McGilloway (11) 38 pts; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 30 pts; 3rd Peadar Curran (11) 37 pts. CSS: 36 pts

Lady President's Prize to the Gents - Saturday 16th June: 1st Cliff Lenehan (16) 43 pts; 2nd Danny Sweeney (16) 38 pts; Gross: Andy Murray (12) 24 pts; 3rd Liam McKillion (22) 37 pts. 1st Nine: Marshall Moore (19) 21 pts; 2nd Nine: Colin Higgs (14) 17 pts BOT; 1st Guest: G E Burns (18) 35 pts; 2nd Guest: Shane Magee (3) 33 pts BOT; 3rd Guest: Stevie Mitchell (11) 33 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Open Stableford - Wednesday 13th June: 1st Charles Roarty Jnr (12) 35 pts BOT; 2nd Frank Kelly (21) 35 pts. CSS: 36 pts

North West

Harbour Inn Open - Sunday 10th June: Results: 1st Paul G Doherty (18) 63 nett; 2nd Karol Friel (13) 64 nett; Gross Stewart McGinlay (4) 76; 3rd Gary McLaughlin (11) 70 nett b.o.t; Bk 9 Edward Lynch (18) 34 nett

Open Meal Deal - Tuesday 12th June: Results: 1st Eugene Ferry (18) 36pts; 2nd John Meehan (11) 35pts b.o.t; 3rd Gerry Coyle (16) 35pts. C.S.S 69

Gaoth Dobhair

Buíochas mór do TEGRAL ar son urraíocht a dheánadh ar chomórtaisí na deireadh seachtaine uilig. Tús maith Dé hAoine leis an 10 bpoll do fhir agus mná agus seo na torthaí: Michael Rodgers 24 pt. : John Diver 23 pt. : Marian Curran 22 pt bot. Indiaidh fearthainn ar maidin, chuaigh slua amach don Scotch Foursomes. Fuair Declan Ferry agus Matthew Harkin, le 66.5, lámh an uachtar ar Phól agus Edel Uí Rabhartaigh – 67.

On Sunday, one player proved too good for the rest in the 18 Hole Stroke. When Paul Lynch (15) is good he is very good and his 64 was four ahead of Cathal Mulligan (17) in second. Doalty Sweeney’s (17) 70 was good enough for third. Michael Rodgers continued his good form with a 71 to take the category. The nines went to Joe Ó Duibhir (18) and Brendan Doherty (20) with 34 and 33. Michael O’Dwyer (5) won the gross with 77.

Many thanks to TEGRAL for their generous sponsorship for the three days. Ghlac an Club páirt sa Junior Scratch agus sa Donegal League ag an deireadh seachtaine.

Fuair Cian agus a fhoireann toradh iontach sa Junior Scratch i Leitir Ceanainn agus tháinig siad na bhaile le bua ar dóigh 4-3. Ar an Domhnach chuir muid fáilte roimh Redcastle sa Donegal League sa dara cluiche, indiaidh dul síos sa chéad cheann 4-1. A tough task to come back from that deficit. Cathal Óg made a few strategic changes. Eventually, it all came down to the last putt on the final hole of the last match. With the home team victorious in the first four matches – all tight affairs – the last fourball teed off on the 18th all square. Jerry pulled a good drive into the rough but played a screamer to the green and secured his par to give the home team all five matches. Bhí an scríbhneoir seo go háirithe buíoch do!

DG Accountancy will sponsor this weekend’s competition. The Club Classic is the next big event on the course and members are asked to sign up for a 9am or 2pm tee off time on the entry sheet now filling up nicely on the notice board. Phone 087 0544 258 to enter. The Club Matchplay is getting into full swing and teams are encouraged to arrange the next set of matches soon. Any remaining membership fees to be paid immediately. Le tacaíocht ó ‘Muintearas’, beidh an chéad Campa Samhraidh ag toiseacht ar an 2ú lá de Iúil. Clarú sa chlubtheach ar 9.45 maidin Dé Luain do bhuachaillí agus cailiní 7-14 bl. Cuir scairt ar Charlie ar 086 366 5846. Comórtas 16 Poll gach seachtainn – Dé Máirt, Dé Céadaoin agus Déardaoin.

Letterkenny

Letterkenny Golf Club had a very successful Open Week finishing on Sunday 17th June. Golfer of the Week went to Ciaran Gilcreest a very worthy winner with 28 pts. Congratulations Ciaran. J.P. Clarke came in 2nd with 23 pts., George Onofrei 3rd with 17 pts. (BOT) and Tony Duffy came in a very respectful 4th with 17 pts.

On Fri. 15th June we had the Brian McCormick Sports Open. Padraig McAleer (15.8) was the winner with an excellent score of 43 pts. He took 7 pars out of the course and had 2 birdies i.e. on 15th and 16th. J.P. Clarke (6.7) took 2nd place close behind with 41 pts. and Pat Keating (17.5) took 3rd place with 38 pts. Ciaran Gilcreest (2.7) won best Gross with 39 pts.

On Sat. the Four Lanterns 4BBB was played off . Father and Son combination Terry & Ciaran Gilcreest won the competition with a score of 64 . Eamonn O'Carroll and Pat Keating were close behind with 65 and P. Durning & C. Donnelly were 3rd with 67. Sheamus & Jack Patton (Father & Son) won Gross with 67.

On Sun. 17th last day of the Open Week Global Tiles & Bathrooms Open was played. David McHale (24.8) was the winner with a great score of 43 pts. David made up the score with 4 pars and 10 bogeys. Michael McHugh (15.3) came in 2nd with 41 pts and James McFadden (11.7) 3rd place with 40 pts.

Upcoming Events - On Fri. a 3 Ball Scramble. On Saturday 23rd. the Sammy Johnston Classic for Donegal Hospice Oncology unit LUH & CRY Unit Dublin. On Sunday there is an Open Competition and on Wednesday we have the Highland Motors Renault, Honda, Citroen, Dacia Open.

Portsalon

Wednesday Open – 13th June: On Wednesday last it was our former long-serving Secretary Mr Peter Doherty that came out on top in the Gents Open with an excellent score of 38 points, enough to see him coming home three points clear of the in-form Patrick Wallace in second place. 'Tis only a pity Wednesday Opens don't call for speeches, as Peter would be sure to mark the occasion in fitting style!

Winner: Peter Doherty (22) – 38 pts; Runner-up: Patrick Wallace (23) – 35 pts; Gross: John G McBride (7) – 26 gross pts; Third: Ronan McClafferty (14) – 33 pts. Twos: Tom Turner. CSS: 74 / Reduction only

Saturday 16th June – Gents Members: A typically quiet Rally Saturday on the course at Portsalon with the wheels in motion over on Knockalla for the Donegal International Rally through the morning and mid-afternoon.

The club wishes to pass on congratulations to member Donall Barrett who was once more calling the pace notes for Manus Kelly as the Glenswilly/Milford team combined to win the Donegal Rally for the successive year – a stunning achievement!

Out on the course, it was Donal McCafferty that managed to blank out the background noise best and put together a decent score as he started what promises to be a big couple of weekend's in his household with a win, just edging out Joe Logan into second spot.

Winner: Donal McCafferty (12) – 35 pts; Second: Joe Logan (16) 34 – pts; Two: Finian Ferry, John Strain, Joe Logan, Eamon McDermott. CSS: 35 pts

Events: This Saturday 23rd June is our Club Fundraising Classic. It is teams of four with any combination and the time sheet is now open for bookings. Members are asked to give this event their full backing, with all proceeds raised to be put directly back into course improvement. Let's see the course packed on Saturday and bring a friend as it is an Open event.

On Saturday the 30th June, Portsalon is proud to be hosting the inaugural John Sweeney Memorial Cup, an Open event for gents. The fee is €10 for members and €20 for visitors and the time sheet is available now. All money raised from the day will be donated to a charity of the Sweeney families' choosing. John was a much-loved member during his time here at Portsalon and he is sadly missed by many after his untimely passing last year. The club extends a warm welcome to his many golfing friends around Donegal to come and compete for the new trophy that will carry his name and to remember him in the way he would relish, by getting out there and competing both hard and fair in good spirits!

Letterkenny Ladies

The first of the ladies competitions in Open Week was sponsored by Michael Murphy Sports and over fifty ladies played in the fine weather. Bridie Gildea (28) having had a few recent successes in 9 and 13 hole competitions stepped it up a gear and returned a fine 40pts. over the 18 holes and claimed first place. Runner- up was Mena Breslin (36) 39pts. Marian O Sullivan (9) won the Gross with 24 gross pts. In third place was Anne Condon (20) 36pts. The visitors prize was won by Mae Blaney (25) Portsalon 27pts. Front 9 Maureen Haran (30) 20pts.(bot) Back 9 Tracy Spence (13) 19pts. Eleanor O Carroll and Bridie Gildea both had birdies on the 5th.

Thursday’s competition was sponsored by The Counter Deli & Wine. Conditions were not as pleasant as Tuesday but there were a few hardy ladies who were not put off by the wind and rain! Nobody was more surprised than herself when Pauline Curley (27) was announced as the winner with 37 pts. That score was long awaited ! Runner-up was the steadfast Marian O Sullivan (9) 35pts. The Gross was won by Claire McGonigle (6) Portsalon 26 gross pts. In 3rd place was Monica McDonagh (16) 35pts.(bot) The visitors Prize was won by the Lady Captain of Portsalon Karen McGlinchey 33pts. Front 9 Mena Breslin (34) 23pts. Back 9 Anne Flannery (34) 19pts. Marian O Sullivan and Eileen Williamson had birdies on the 5th and Kate Gallagher had a birdie on the 8th.

Anne McGrath (18) is the latest 9 hole Re entry winner with 19pts. Mary McGlynn (36) was 2nd with 18pts. (bot)

The teams are back in action again with the Challenge Cup Team up against Rockmount at home on Sunday 24th June at 2pm. The Intermediate Team are on the tee at home on Monday 25th taking on Knock at 1 pm. Then on Thursday 28th it’s the Revive Active team against Dunfanaghy at 3pm. Best of luck to all the teams and support is always welcome and appreciated.

Sandra McMonagle is the Captain of the Maire O Donnell team this year and she is presently recruiting so if you’re interested please add your name to the sheet in the locker room.

The Sammy and Tory Johnston Golf Classic will be played on Saturday 23rd June, sponsored by Sister Sara’s and is a fund raiser for Donegal Hospice, Oncology LGH and CRY -Dublin (Cardiac Risk in the Young). Teams of four €100 - lots of prizes. Please support this worthy cause.

Also next week the club competition will be sponsored by Ruth’s Pharmacy on the 26th and the Breast Care fund raiser will be on the 28th

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Ulster Cup: Andy Parkinson faces tough decisions as to which troops he should select to guide South East to Armagh Golf Club this weekend. A big game for Andy away from home in the first leg were he will be looking to bring at least two matches, where as three or four would be a great bonus. The home leg will take place on Sunday 8th June in B&S.

Junior Golf: Junior Golf will be kicking off on Sunday 24th. A slight delay this year as there was a lot good of good of work ongoing regarding Safe Guarding for Children. If your child is interested in giving golf a go, please ring 0749131093 for more details.

Red Hugh’s Classic: 1st James McAlister James Cullen Martin Roarty Patsy O’Donnell 101 bot; 2nd Gerard Melaugh Denim Rowan Ciaran Mattewson Darren McGlinchey 101; 3rd Martin lynch Hugo O’Donnell Micheal Carlin Danny Bannigan 100 bot; 4th Liam o Neill Cathal McGee Andy McGlynn Lawerence Devenny 100; 5th Martin Wilson Paul McGinley Stephen Mckelvey Mark McConnell 99.

Ladies closest to pin Deirdre Kelly. Men closest to pin Johnny Brady. Ladies longest drive Margaret McConnell. Men longest drive Chris Duffy.

Ladies team 1st Margaret McConnell Collete Callaghan Ann Sweeney Karen O’Meara 92; Non golfers 1st Michael Devine James Carlin Corey Gallagher S Duffy; Non golfers 2nd Damien Wilson Paul Byrne Ryan Kelly Peadar Party McGlinchey; Non Golfers 3rd Eugene Browne Damien Browne Barry McGranaghan John Sweeney

Tuesday 12th June sponsored by Paddy McNulty and Ronnie Reilly: 1st Nett: Peter Mc Bride (14) 45pts; 2nd Nett: Martin Dillon (10) 42pts; Gross: Sean Mc Bride (7) 33pts; 3rd Nett: Cathal Mc Gee (18) 40pts. BOT Competitors 62 CSS 66.

Saturday 16th June sponsored by Fergus McMenamin: 1st Nett: Oisin Merritt 77 – 13 = 64; 2nd Nett: Andy Mc Glynn 75 – 9 = 66 (BOT); Gross: Ryan Griffin (3) 74; 3rd Nett: Brendan McDermott 76 – 10 = 66 (BOT). Competitors 79 CSS 68

Sunday 17th June - Sunday Sweep sponsored by Kat & Alfie, Tinney’s Bar, Castlefinn: 1st Nett: J.W.McNulty (20) 41pts; 2nd Nett: David Mc Glinchey (20) 40pts. (BOT); Gross: Ryan Griffin (3) 35pts.; 3rd Nett: Thomas McBride (14) 39pts (BOT). Competitors 69 CSS 67

Upcoming events: Friday 22nd June. DONEGAL GAA Classic.

Saturday 23rd June. B&S Golf Club Course Development Classic kindly Sponsored by Divers Hyundai Letterkenny.

Tuesday 26th June kindly Sponsored by Denis O'Connor.

Donegal GC Ladies

The Captain’s prize to the ladies was played for on Tuesday 12th with a huge turnout in support of our very popular Captain - Mr Denis Kelly.

The Captain’s night was enjoyed by all with a beautiful meal, followed by presentation of prizes and melodious music to conclude the evening.

The overall winner of Captains prize to the ladies is Maureen Childs (17) with a score of 68. Runner up was Sophie Carr (28) with a score of 72. 3rd. Anne Marie Mc Cormick (29) 73. bot. 4th. Crona O Reilly (19) 73. 5th. Mary Mc Laughlin (23) 74. bot. 6th. Mary Harley (23) 74 1st 9. Helen Gillespie. 2nd 9. Máirín Mc Cartney.

9 hole competition Winners Mary T Martin. Well done to all the prize winners and congratulations to Captain Denis Kelly on a wonderful event.

Rosapenna

Club competition: The singles stableford (G.o.Y) played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 17th was won by Mark Bradley (24*) with 38pts, the runner up was Kieran Gallagher (15*) with 37pts bot and third was Johnny Connor (14*) with 37pts bot. Two's - Congratulations to Brendan Roache who had a hole in one at the second claiming half the total pot of €44.00. Charlie McBride & Brian Currie won €11.00 each also.

Mrs Dympna Kelly's Captains Prize to the Gents will take place over the Sandy Hills Links this Saturday the 23rd of June, please contact The Pavilion Golf Shop for all tee time enquiries.

GUI Events: Well done to our Barton Shield team who beat Letterkenny (by 3 holes) on Sunday morning and then Foyle (by 2 holes) on Sunday afternoon at Portsalon Golf Links. Rosapenna will now play Buncrana in the last 16 in Ulster back at Portsalon on Sunday July 15th. Good luck to our Mixed Foursomes team who are due to play Slieve Russell at Donegal G.C in the last 16 in Ulster on Monday July 2nd. Commiserations to our Jimmy Bruen team who were beaten Greenacres 3-2 at Roe Park Golf Resort in round two of the matchplay stages last Sunday the 17th. Many thanks to team captains Sean Boyce & Seamus Herraghty and to their panel of players. Good luck to our Junior Cup team who face Portsalon back in Letterkenny this coming Saturday evening.

Donegal Inter Club Events: Well done to our Minor League team who have beaten Greencastle over the two legs in round one of this years competition. Rosapenna will now face Gweedore or Ballyliffin in round two.

Doubles Matchplay: The Doubles Matchplay current round has been extended from Monday 25th June to Monday July 9th.

Rosapenna Ladies

Sat 9th June - 1st Dympna Kelly (19) 36pts, 2nd Veronica Dowds (24) 36 bot, Visitor Pat Higgins; 3rd Janice Doherty (28). 1st nine Sheila Breen 18pts, 2nd nine Sandra Carr 23pts

Sat 16th June - 1st Clare Lenny (15) 44pts, 2nd Sheila Breen (11) 38pts. 1st nine A Currie 20pts, 2nd nine C Doran 23pts.

Up coming competitions/events - June - Saturday 23 - Lady Captains Day - Mrs Dympna Kelly

Sunday 24th - Club competition

Sat 30th & Sun 1st July - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Qualifier (SHL)