Tir Chonaill AC enjoy unprecedented success in Belfast

On Saturday last at the Mary Peters Track, Belfast, Tir Chonaill juvenile athletes won an unprecedented number of medals, posted lots of PB performances and enjoyed an athletics meet that attracted over five hundred athletes from across the province.

At the Le Ceile Senior International meet on Sunday it was great to see Kelly McGrory and Kate McGowan fill the top two positions in the 400m Hurdles. Both will now focus on National U23 and Senior championships

Good luck to Eoin Sharkey, 400m Hurdles and Anna Reibling in the Tailteann Games/Schools Inter Pro next Saturday at Santry. Both will represent Ulster schools

Tir Chonaill AC, in partnership with the Donegal Town Festival committee, launched the Festival 10k which is down for competition on Sunday 1st July at 10.30am. The event compliments the annual Donegal Town music festival - enquiries to Johnathan Kennedy, 086 0466555 or Eamon Harvey 087 2797548

The club's annual multi sports/activities summer camp takes place on the club track/AVS Gym from Monday 2nd to Friday 6th July -Daily 9am to 2pm. Enquiries to Jackie at 0864052823