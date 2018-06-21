WIN TICKETS TO THE DUBAI DUTY FREE IRISH OPEN AT BALLYLIFFIN IN DONEGAL

This is your chance to win tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which is being held at Ballyliffin from July 4-8.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away for two lucky winners. They are flexible in terms of what days you select across the 4 days of the event.

All you have to do is send us an email with the answer to the following question:

In what county is Ballyliffin Golf Club?

Send your entries marked Irish Open Competition to: advertising@

donegaldemocrat.com

Entries close on Friday, 29th June at 12 noon.