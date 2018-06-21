Declan Bonner’s big day in the Clones sun with Donegal

Donegal go into Sunday’s Ulster final showdown with Fermanagh without key defender and three time All-Star Neil McGee.

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, was bemoaning the loss of the rock at the heart of the Donegal defence for the best part of the last decade at Tuesday afternoon’s press briefing in County House in Lifford.

McGee lost an appeal against his straight red card sending off early in Donegal’s semi-final meeting with Down following a personal hearing before the GAA’s Central Hearings’ Committee last Thursday night in Croke Park.

The Gaoth Dobhair man must now serve a one match ban and as a consequence misses Sunday’s showdown with the Erne County.

“It's a big loss to be missing such an experienced player,” said Bonner.

“Unfortunately the appeal was turned down so we knew that we wouldn’t have him. Neil has been there and done that. He’ll lend his experience to whoever will come in,” added the Donegal boss, who also felt his full-back did not deserve a red card and that it was no more than a yellow card offence. Donegal decided not to appeal the matter any further and to take their medicine and move on.

“We didn’t want to prolong it. We could have taken it a step further, but we just wanted to get it cleared up and move on.”

And for Donegal and Declan Bonner it is about getting ready for Sunday.

“Whoever comes in will be okay. We have a lot of defensive cover in the group.”

Donegal have no further injury concerns and all those that featured in the 2-22 to 1-12 win over Down last time out are in ship shape and ready to go.

Long term injured Martin McElhinney, Martin O’Reilly and Nathan Mullins, who have not featured in the championship to date, are, according to Declan Bonner, making good progress.

The trio are not far away but won’t be ready for Sunday’s bare knuckle clash in St Tiernach’s Park.

There is also good news on Gaoth Dobhair’s Kieran Gillespie, who literally missed all of last year through injury.

“Kieran is back on the pitch training but still has a way to go before he is ready to return to action. But he is making good progress.”

With big wins over Cavan, Derry and Down the prevailing view is that Donegal are untested and go into Sunday’s showdown with an air of uncertainty about them.

However, Declan Bonner rejects this notion outright and argues the fact they had such an easy passage leaves them well prepared for what will be their toughest test.

“You only can play what’s put in front of you. We know Sunday will be completely different in terms of organisation, set up and physicality. We have to be ready for the challenge.

“You don’t underestimate Fermanagh. I was at the game between Monaghan and Tyrone, when Monaghan had as good a performance as we’ve seen. Fermanagh on the day deserved the victory. We have to get the performance level right for Fermanagh.

“It’s a challenge that we are getting ready for. Once the Down game finished, it turned automatically to Fermanagh. It’s where we wanted to be and we’re 75 minutes away now.

“We are working away on different things. The quality of training has been very good and the attitude is top class.”

Rory Gallagher has worked with literally all of the Donegal squad, both at senior and U-21 for the best part of the last eight years and knows them well.

But this does not overly concern Declan Bonner and insists they know him well too.

“Rory has been with the guys for a good few years. He’ll know them, but we have a fair idea of what he brings to the table. He has brought good organisation to Fermanagh. If they weren’t they wouldn’t have beaten Monaghan.

“We’ve had numerous training sessions and there is no talk in it. We look at it as a group. We’re just concentrating on our end of it. We need to get that right and not worry about anyone else.”

Declan Bonner made no secret from the start of the year and an Ulster title and a place in the Super Eights was the target.

“Yeah, that’s where we want to be. That’s where everyone wants to be. The provincial title is what we want. Clones on Ulster final day is what every young footballer dreams of. Clones and Croke Park are the two places all young footballers dream of.”

The Donegal boss also addressed the issue of Ryan McHugh and the treatment he is getting in games and he has called on referees to give the young Kilcar man more protection.

“You can see the punishment dished out to Ryan McHugh. He doesn’t get enough protection. He is targeted in every match.

“For some reason or another he targeted. It’s been there in all of our games.

“For some reason, the officials don’t pick up on it. He’s targeted all the time and it needs to be looked at, that’s the bottom line

“We picked up seven or eight issues in the semi-final that weren’t addressed with at the time.

“He’s not the biggest in the world and he’s got a light frame and comes in for a lot of treatment. He’s brave to the extreme, but he needs protection.”

Following Fermanagh’s shock win over Monaghan, Donegal have been well warned and the manager insists Donegal are up for Sunday’s mouthwatering clash.

“It would be brilliant for the whole group to lift the Ulster title. There is a real hunger and desire to lift it, The boys have worked hard and prepared really well and looking forward to get the performance right on Sunday.”