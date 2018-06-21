Marty McGrath — If Fermanagh win it, who the hell will care about the style?

Around Pettigo and Ederney it’s not that difficult to bump into a McGrath - and quite a few of them are related.

Take Fermanagh All-Star from 2004, Marty McGrath, who is not long retired from intercounty football, but is still turning out for St. Joseph’s, Ederney. His father, Tony, was a native of Lettercran on the Donegal side of the border and there are links to the Leonards of Pettigo. He was one of seven McGrath brothers on the Ederney team that won the Fermanagh senior club title in 1968.

In this year’s semi-final Marty McGrath was working as an analyst for BBC Radio Ulster, but shed his microphones and wires to join in the celebrations at the end of the win over Monaghan.

Making the Ulster final was a big deal. “I was delighted for them and a little jealous. Getting to the final is a big thing for Fermanagh,” says McGrath.

“I was fortunate to have a good career but we were unlucky to have a good team in a period that was dominated by Tyrone and Armagh.

“Sunday is a chance for Fermanagh and with Rory involved, he knows about Donegal, and that heavy defeat last year (against Galway).”

McGrath says there is a great atmosphere building up close to the Donegal border. “My three year old came home from playschool on Friday with a jersey that was half Fermanagh, half Donegal. There is a bit of banter going on.

“Myself and Conor McGee (a Fermanagh panellist) visited the local primary school and there were a few Donegal jerseys there.” Conor McGee’s mother is Kate Shallow from Pettigo!

And you also have Christopher Snowe, who was part of Fermanagh panel last year, but didn’t go back this year. Snowe’s father is Gary Snowe, who played in goal for Donegal at U-21 level.

“We have a farm in the Pettigo-Ballintra area and I spent many summers in Donegal when I was young.

“And when I was playing you always wanted to give that bit extra against Donegal.”

Marty McGrath agrees that Donegal have more options up front that Monaghan posed. “They just had Conor McManus, but Donegal have Murphy, McBrearty and Brennan, Leo McLoone, MacNiallais and Ryan McHugh making runs. They will ask questions off the Fermanagh defence.

“But the Donegal full-back line could be tested and Fermanagh could get at them more.”

McGrath says that Fermanagh have plenty of experience with the likes of Sean Quigley around for seven years and they have a few players around 30.

“Donegal have been hitting big scores but you have to question how good were Down and everyone knows Derry are at a low ebb. Donegal have not been tested. Whether Fermanagh can do it or not, they are in the final on merit.

“A win would be special. The neutral may not be happy with the style, but who the hell cares. A win would be great!” says McGrath.

Just wonder what team his aunt Geraldine in Ballyshannon will be supporting!