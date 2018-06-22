Jimmy Mulrone's great connection to Donegal and Fermanagh

There are not too many men who are a true blue but also have the heart of green and gold of Donegal.

But gentleman Jimmy Mulrone (89) from the Battery, Cloghore/

Ballyshannon/Belleek has always held the blue of Devenish GAA and the green and gold of Corlea, a famous Donegal cross-border club and of Donegal as close as he ever held leather in a career that only really ended at 60!

And, as the father of Sylvester Mulrone, the trainer of the highly successful Fermanagh 2004 team, Jimmy’s pedigree is truly blue blood.

And for good measure, Jimmy’s grandson Barry Mulrone (son of Sylvester) is one of the key figures in the current Fermanagh senior football team.

On Sunday Barry will be lining out for Fermanagh in a crunch match against a county that 89-year-old Jimmy played for from 1946 to 1950

At just 18 Jimmy played centrefield for Donegal minors along with a man from Gaoth Dobhair “who had red hair and was called Coyle”.

He played wing-back for the Donegal county junior side alongside the likes of Frankie Brennan, Patsy Brogan and Eddie John Gonigle, his neighbour on the Battery, that overlooks Belleek and Jimmy’s special club called Corlea.

And he also lined out at wing-back for Ballyshannon in 1949 and 1950 along with “really great players like Red Jack Gallagher, Mick Slevin, Jim Natch Gallagher, Bob Gallagher” to name but a few.

But in a classic case of bad timing Jimmy agreed to rejoin his own Corlea club in 1951 which was reformed by his old friend, the late Willie McLaughlin.

That revival only lasted a year and Ballyshannon won a county title.

“Yes, bad timing but Corlea was my first club and shabbily disbanded so I always had a soft spot for it".

When asked what it means for a man who has so much Donegal history to have a grandson playing for Fermanagh in an Ulster final

"It is a great occasion for the family and for Barry and of course there are so many Donegal and Fermanagh connections around Belleek that you would get tired counting them.

"For our family he is the first to play in a senior Ulster final and that is a great honour as all of my boys represented Fermanagh at one grade ort another and three of them, Tommy, Patsy and Sylvester, are all Donegal men having been born on the Battery where I was born too.

“Nearly half the village is in Donegal and it has been mighty craic but good natured banter.

He added: “I suppose it helps Fermanagh that nobody is giving them a chance and that adds to the craic around here.

“A few yards down the road we have a shop called Straddles and half of it is in Donegal so that is some spot these days.

"But these are wonderful days in and around Belleek although there might be a wee bit of coolness between some husbands and wives for a while on Sunday,” he quipped.

“It would mean the world to so many people in and around Belleek if Fermanagh were to take that Ulster title.

“There would be tears of joy flowing down the Main Street of Belleek.

”But if Donegal beat us I would be wishing them all the best, they are my native county and and was lucky enough to play with and against some of their greatest players.”

Jimmy lives in a lovely “twilight zone” where there will never be any real difference between Fermanagh and Donegal, he is a true Erne and Melvin Gael.

Jimmy's sons Tommy, Patsy and Sylvester plied their skills in Garrison, after the family moved from the Battery in 1959 after Jimmy married the love of his life Kathleen Kerrigan in 1952.

And that is the real reason why he is a true Devenish blue.

But, to complete the picture, the Mulrone family were back on the Battery in 1972 and have remained there ever since.

And Jimmy’s only daughter, Mary, continued her father’s affection for Corlea and Donegal by marrying John McGonigle and settling there, while his sons Peter, Gerry and Paul have all represented Fermanagh in hurling.

All of Jimmy’s boys have an ass cartload of Fermanagh senior football championship medals won in a golden period from 1985-1996.

Meanwhile Tommy and Gerry were key figures for Erne Gaels, Belleek who won county hurling championships in 1975 and 1984.

Interestingly, Jimmy played his last competitive match for Devenish in 1988 at 60 when the regular goalie did not turn up for a Junior Championship match,

“I must have been mad because I was after getting my first heart attack in 1979, but there is no therapy like GAA therapy,” he said.

But like a few other well-known Fermanagh/Donegal clans, there have never been any borders in Jimmy’s Gaelic world or in his generous spirit.

Jimmy had outstanding success and picked up a few county titles with Devenish in the 1960s when he was in his 30s and all of his sons, Tommy, Sylvester, Patsy, Peter, Gerry and Paul have Fermanagh county medals.

“The Devenish team of the 1980s and early 1990s were more skillful than the 1960s side but it was a much slower more physical game in the 1960s.

“Devenish means the world to me and to my family.

“I am very proud of all their achievements and they are very good to me”.

These are especially warm days for gentleman Jimmy as his grandson Barry is a key figure for Fermanagh

So who will he be supporting on Sunday?

“Of course it has to be Fermanagh, although Donegal and especially Corlea will always have a special part of my heart.

“Nobody is giving Fermanagh much of a chance which is good for the county and our Barry is in mighty form."

For Jimmy there are still no frontiers in that twilight world of Corlea/Belleek.

But his cup would really overflow if Barry came back with an Ulster medal.

And nobody would begrudge them and the ghosts of his comrades from the old independent republic of Corlea would probably be wryly smiling on a precious piece of history.

The Mulrone family have given much to Fermanagh in the past few decades, while grandfather Jimmy has those great memories of Donegal going back to the 1940s.

It will be a special day for the family in Clones on Sunday.