History beckons for Declan Bonner and this very young Donegal squad

Fate always plays a part. And it would seem that the cards are falling into place for Donegal and Declan Bonner in 2018.

The likeable Na Rossa man has been around the Donegal scene as a player and manager now for close on 40 years. He has tasted success and failure, but the one prize that would make him complete would be taking the Anglo Celt back to the Diamond in Donegal Town on Sunday evening next.

Bonner has done it as a player and he has led Donegal minors and U-21s to the pinnacle in Ulster. He and this bunch of Donegal players will hardly get a better opportunity to reach that senior pinnacle once more than on Sunday in St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones.

Sunday will be Donegal’s 22nd Ulster final appearance (and all of them since 1963). They have won on eight occasions and lost 13.

In contrast Fermanagh will be appearing in only their sixth final and they are still waiting for a first success. Their last appearance was ten years ago in 2008 and they lost out to Armagh after a replay.

A number of the Donegal panel have appeared in all six finals since 2011, but there will also be a good number appearing in their first final. For the likes of Shaun Patton, Paul Brennan, Caolan Ward, Ciaran Thompson, Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan, Cian Mulligan, Stephen McMenamin, Daire O Baoill, Caolan McGonagle, Stephen McBrearty, Conor Morrison, this will be a first Ulster final.

Shaun Patton has only played a handful of games; Langan, Jamie Brennan, Mulligan, McMenamin O Baoill, McBrearty, McGonagle and Morrison are seeking to complete the full list of Ulster medals (minor, U-21 and senior) at a very early age.

They are playing at a time when there have been rich pickings for Donegal footballers. Just think of the likes of Damian Diver, Adrian Sweeney, Brian Roper, John Gildea and Brendan Devenney, to name just a few, who toiled for a full career in the county jersey and failed to get that Ulster senior medal.

That all changed in 2011 when Patrick McBrearty came into the panel and played four games before collecting his Ulster medal while still some weeks short of his 18th birthday.

When you look at the list above of young talent that has come through under Declan Bonner, it is very encouraging.

But alongside that you need leaders and Donegal have got natural leaders under the magnificent Michael Murphy. Frank McGlynn has had a great year; Hugh McFadden improves with each game; Ryan McHugh was back to his best for Down; McBrearty showed his leadership with Kilcar last year and his game continues to evolve; Leo McLoone’s return has given stability around midfield. Neil McGee is still vital for Donegal, even if he misses out on Sunday.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher made a brief appearance in the 2016 final, but he is now an established team member, while Paddy McGrath is battling to regain his full fitness after a winter of rehab on his injured knee. Odhran Mac Niallais can be just about anything he wants, such is his talent on any given day.

For the likes of Murphy, McGlynn, McGee, McBrearty, McLoone and McGrath, they can make history by becoming the first Donegal players to win four Ulster championship medals.

Donegal know they have the talent, but they also know that Rory Gallagher and Fermanagh will have their defensive plan in place. It worked against Monaghan and they will stick to the trusted method. The team is likely to be much the same as played against Monaghan and they will want to keep tabs with Donegal for as long as they can.

Donegal have been warned. They need to build a lead and stretch it out to maybe four or five points. A two point lead will not be enough. Fermanagh have some aerial options with captain Eoin Donnelly and the Jones brothers.

The odds are stacked in favour of Donegal with the bookies having them as 1/5 while Fermanagh are 4/1.

If they can reproduce their semi-final performance they should prevail. However, they are unlikely to rack up 2-22 against this Fermanagh side. They will have to hit in the region of 1-15 to prevail and if they do that then they can celebrate a ninth Ulster final around 3.25 on Sunday.