THE SPORTING DIARY: A local derby that is really special - Donegal and Fermanagh

Exciting days around Belleek and Pettigo

These are heady days around the border, especially in the villages of Pettigo and Belleek. The lines that separate Donegal and Fermanagh are very blurred, with many families split down the middle.

While Donegal and Fermanagh have met in big games before, it was never in an Ulster final and that makes Sunday really special.

Indeed, it is probably a pity that there is just a two week run-in to the final. An extra week would have helped to create an even greater atmosphere.

There are just so many little connections - Barry Mulrone playing for Fermanagh after his grandfather represented Donegal and lives yards inside the Donegal border; the many people from Donegal working in Belleek Pottery and in and around Belleek. And vice versa, Fermanagh people working and making a living on this side of the Border in Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

The cross-border connection is similar in Pettigo with some Fermanagh people living in Donegal (and supporting Donegal) and some Donegal people living on the Tullyhommon side (and still supporting Donegal).

There is no mention of Brexit this week. The spotlight is mostly on the supporters, and the main reason for that is the players are kept away from pre-match talk. Rory Gallagher and Declan Bonner have all the fine tuning done; match-ups are planned and strategies for kick-outs and free kicks have been given code words or numbers.

It is a great time for players and you would hope that they would be able to enjoy the build up as well as the supporters.

Just looking through the Donegal panel, the amount of youth included is really refreshing. And the fact that so many of them can win an Ulster senior medal before they reach the age of 22 is amazing. A win on Sunday and a large number of them will have minor, U-21 and senior medals in their back pockets - it is an envious position, given that many of Donegal’s great footballers over the years were lucky to get one of those medals. Indeed, some of them didn’t even get one.

An awful lot of people I have met in the last week feel that this could be the worst Ulster final in living memory. I’m not sure about that. Clones is a big pitch and while Fermanagh will build a wall (it is the way that has got them so far), they will be forced to come out at some stage.

The game will be tight for 20 minutes, but energy levels will dip on both sides and openings will occur. The team that will take their chances (as is always the case) will make hay.

Donegal, as the strong favourites, will be forced to make the running, and they have the leaders now to adapt. They also have the forward power to make it count.

But that will count for nothing unless they match it with desire and match Fermanagh with hunger.

The Maguire County men will want to make their own little piece of history and a win would elevate this panel to superstar status.

However, Donegal and Declan Bonner will hardly ever have a better chance. Apart from being the third Donegal man to lead Donegal to glory, Bonner will have the chance to lead his side into the Super Eights, which would be a great opportunity for the development of what is largely a young team.

Donegal will need plenty of support and encouragement and hopefully we will have a full house in St. Tiernach’s Park for this unique occasion.

May the best team win!

Ronaldo lights up World Cup with his hat-trick

Love him or hate him, Cristiano Ronaldo is probably the best player in the world right now.

His hat-trick for Portugal against Spain in their opening World Cup game was worth watching.

While Messi has better dribbling skills, Ronaldo is just an out and out goalscorer and on his day he has few equals. There will hardly be a better game in the competition.