Donegal win again with easy win over Down,in Gavaghy

Donegal made it four wins from four games with another comfortable win over Down, in Garvaghy last night, in the All-Ireland Masters Football League.



DONEGAL ………...3-9

DOWN ……………..0-7



Brian McLaughlin and Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward scored the goals in the 11 point win over the men from the Mournes.

The Twin strike force of McLaughlin and Sticky Ward were on fire again last night. The hit 3-4 of the total with St Michael’s ace McLaughlin bagging 2-1 and Ward posting 1-3.

Donegal had win number four as good as wrapped up at halftime. They led 2-2 to 0-3 at the interval thanks to two goals from McLaughlin.

And with Charlie Doherty, Maurice McBride, Charlie Gallagher and Paul Gallagher playing well, Donegal, did not let up in the second period.

The side managed by Val Murray went on to outscore the Down men 1-7 to 0-4 in the second period with Ward netting the goal and Brian McCabe, Gerard McGrenra, Benny Cassidy, Dermot McColgan and Ward kicking the points.

Donegal are unbeaten after four games and with two games to play in the league format - Cavan away and Antrim and home - are in pole position for a place in the last eight.

DONEGAL: Martin Gillespie; Charlie Doherty, Donal Martin,Packie McGrath; Maurice McBride, Sean McDaid,John A McMullen; Charlie Gallagher, Charlie Bonner; Paul Gallagher (0-1),John McFadden, Dermot McColgan (0-1) Mickey ‘Sticky’ Ward (1-3), Brian McLaughlin (2-1),Benny Cassidy (0-1). Subs used;Mark Cannon, Gerard McGrenra (0-1), Martin McShane, Kerry Ryan, Paul McGlynn, Daniel Branley, Brian McCabe (0-1),Ross Brady, Michael Canning.