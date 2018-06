Donegal versus Fermanagh - the stats with Fr Seán

This is the first-ever Donegal-Fermanagh Ulster Senior Football Championship Final.

Donegal have won the Ulster S.F.C. eight times:

1972 Donegal 2-13 Tyrone 1-11

1974 Donegal 3-9 Down 1-12 (1-14/2-11)

1983 Donegal 1-14 Cavan 1-11

1990 Donegal 0-15 Armagh 0-14

1992 Donegal 0-14 Derry 1-9

2011 Donegal 1-11 Derry 0-8

2012 Donegal 2-18 Down 0-13

2014 Donegal 0-15 Monaghan 1-9

Donegal have lost the Ulster final thirteen times:

1963 Donegal 1-4 Down 2-11

1966 Donegal 0-8 Down 1-7

1979 Donegal 0-11 Monaghan 1-15

1989 Donegal 0-7 Tyrone 2-13 (0-11/0-11)

1991 Donegal 0-10 Down 1-15

1993 Donegal 0-6 Derry 0-8

1998 Donegal 0-8 Derry 1-7

2002 Donegal 1-10 Armagh 1-14

2004 Donegal 0-11 Armagh 3-15

2006 Donegal 0-9 Armagh 1-9

2013 Donegal 0-7 Monaghan 0-13

2015 Donegal 0-10 Monaghan 0-11

2016 Donegal 0-11 Tyrone 0-13

Neil McGee has played in Donegal’s seven Ulster finals 2006-2016.

Paddy McGrath, Frank McGlynn, Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy and Martin McElhinney played in the six finals 2011-2016.

Mick McHugh has played in five; Ryan McHugh and Leo McLoone in four.

Donegal have played Fermanagh thirteen times in the Ulster Senior Football Championship – Donegal have won 8, lost 4 and drew in 2001.

1925 Donegal 3-6 Fermanagh 0-1

1934 Fermanagh 2-5 Donegal 1-3

1936 Donegal 1-8 Fermanagh 0-7

1963 Donegal 2-12 Fermanagh 1-6

1964 Donegal 1-10 Fermanagh 0-7

1966 Donegal 4-17 Fermanagh 1-8

1991 Donegal 1-18 Fermanagh 0-13

1992 Donegal 2-17 Fermanagh 0-7

2000 Fermanagh 1-12 Donegal 0-13

2001 Fermanagh 2-13 Donegal 1-16

2001 Fermanagh 1-9 Donegal 0-11

2003 Fermanagh 0-10 Donegal 0-6

2016 Donegal 2-12 Fermanagh 0-11

Donegal and Fermanagh have met three times in the qualifiers

2001 Donegal 0-15 Fermanagh 1-6

2004 Fermanagh 1-10 Donegal 0-12

2006 Donegal 0-11 Fermanagh 0-8

Declan Bonner played against Fermanagh in the 1991 and 1992 games.

Caolán Ward has appeared in all of Donegal’s 15 games in 2018 –

5 McKenna Cup games, 7 League games, 3 Championship games. Hugh McFadden has made 14 appearances in 2018.

Championship appearances (up to Ulster final 2018):

65…Karl Lacey, Christy Toye

64…Colm A. McFadden

63…Neil McGee

59…Frank McGlynn

57…Michael Murphy, Éamonn McGee

Declan Bonner played in the Ulster finals of 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1993. John Bán Gallagher came on as a sub in the 1990 final. Martin McHugh played in the finals of 1983, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Fermanagh’s first Championship victory over Donegal was in 1934 in Straleel which lies beside the Glen river between Carrick and Meenaneary!