DONEGAL GAA
Donegal's Ulster final available free to overseas supporters on GAAGO
FREE SUBSCRIPTION FOR SEVEN DAYS
For any Donegal GAA supporters overseas they can get free access to the Ulster Final plus all other content on GAAGO for 7 days. The offer will automatically revert to the standard full price subscription of €140/$149 (Annual Pass) or €70/$85 (Annual Pass GB) per year at the end of the Free Trial Period if not cancelled within this timeframe. For further details see https://www.gaago.ie/trialtermsandconditions.html
The Ulster Final will be the same coverage from RTÉ and includes all of the pre, half-time and post match analysis. Pre match coverage for the Ulster Final starts at 13.10 (Irish time).
The trial can be accessed at this link https://www.gaago.ie/packages
