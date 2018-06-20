DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from the GAA Clubs in Donegal

NAOMH PADRAIG (Lifford)

There was no jackpot winner last week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 11,29,31, 32. Damien Tourish matched three numbers and will receive the runners up prize of €100. This week's jackpot stands at €3450.

The U12s ended their season on Wednesday night when they bowed out of the championship against Cloughaneely. This team can be very proud of themselves for their performances all year.

The adult mens team were at home to MacCumhaills on Saturday evening. In a positive display of football they were in control for the majority of the match. With twelve minutes left on the clock they were eight points to the good. McCools hit their purple patch and managed to go a point in front with five minutes left on the clock, the Lifford men showed character by getting back up the field to level the game. The final score was 1-14 to 2-11.

The Cul Camp this year will run from 30th July to the 3rd August. There is a link on the clubs facebook page for anyone wishing to apply online, otherwise contact any committee member for an application form.

Best of luck to Kyle Martin who will represent the club on Friday night in the u12 skills competition after winning our own in house skills competition last Tuesday night. Well done Kyle and also well done to Tiarnan McGhee, Laurence Crossan, Dylan Hannigan, Cian Gallen and Daire Foy who represented the club at the U14 development squad trials on Saturday.

Anyone who ordered tickets for the Ulster final can collect them at the clubhouse on Thursday evening at 8pm.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were; 5,4,6,2,3,1,7,8. The winning sequence was 5,4,6,2 and Emma Crawford, Ard McCool won €50.This week's lotto jackpot is €4,000.

The 100 club winner was Savanna Anderson Ardnaganna who won €100.

Red Hughs GAA Golf Classic 2018 results; 1st James McAlister, James Cullen, Martin Roarty, Patsy O' Donnell, 101 bot; 2nd: Gerard Melaugh, Denim Rowan, Ciaran Mathewson, Darren McGlinchey, 101; 3rd: Martin Lynch, Hugo O'Donnell, Micheal Carlin, Danny Bannigan, 100 bot; 4th: Liam O'Neill, Cathal McGee, Andy McGlynn, Lawrence Devenny, 100; 5th. Martin Wilson, Paul McGinley, Stephen McKelvey, Mark McConnell, 99; Ladies closest to pin Deirdre Kelly. Men closest to pin Johnny Brady. Ladies longest drive Margaret McConnell and men's longest drive Chris Duffy.

Ladies team - 1st; Margaret McConnell, Colette Callaghan, Ann Sweeney, Karen O'Meara, 92. Non golfers - 1st Michael Devine, James Carlin, Corey Gallagher, S Duffy.

Non golfers - 2nd; Damien Wilson, Paul Byrne, Ryan Kelly, Peadar Party McGlinchey; 3rd; Eugene Browne, Damien Browne, Barry McGranaghan, John Sweeney

Thanks to Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf club for hosting our golf classic with the course in pristine conditions. Thanks to all the teams that played yesterday. And finally to all our sponsors whose kind sponsorship is much appreciated. Special thanks to Martin Wilson and Gerard Melaugh who made this a well run event.

Massive thank you to everyone that turned out to take part in our Annual Red Hughs 5k. Thank you also to everyone who brought food for the refreshments after the race, to the Vintage Club, the gardaí and all those that helped with stewarding along the course, to those that did the registrations, to Joe Maxwell for busing people to the start line. Thank you also to the tea ladies, also to P J Gallagher for bringing up the times, special thanks to Sinead Mc Granaghan for recording registrations and sorting the results, to Liam for the 1st Aid, Damian and Stephen for the photos and last but not least a huge thank you to Gerard Gallagher for organising the 5k from start to finish.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 5, 10, 11 agus 30 na huimhireacha lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus bhain John Christopher Boyle , Dungloe an póta óir. Beidh €1,000 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Ann Harley, Ardlands, Burtonport; John Ward, Milltown; Hugo Doherty, Station Road, Glenties; Niall Moroney; Brid McDevitt, Braade.

CLOUGHANEELY

Campa Samhraidh - 2 ú-6ú Iúil (July) / 9:30 r. n – 2:30.i.n Aoiseanna / Age - 6- 12. Peil Gaelach (Gaelic Football), Sacair (soccer),Cispheil (basketball), Súilóidí Nadúra (nature walks), Éalain (Art),Cluichí agus cuid mhór imeachtaí eile (games and much more!). Thuilleadh eolas ó Máire ar 086-8427295

Cloughaneely travelled to Ballyshannon to play Aodh Ruadh on Sunday last. The reserves won and the seniors earned a draw.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday Jan 13, were: 4,6,11,15,16,17. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 winner. Congratulations to John Coll, Ballina who won €100.The jackpot this week is €4,900.

The May 100 club winners were; €500 - Karen Sweeney, €100- Aidan McQuaid, Shaun McClafferty, Fr Sean, Seamus O'Domhnaill and Sally Duggan.

Comhghairdeas leis an Foireann Cloich Cheann Fhaola faoi 12 a d’imir an cluiche leath cheannais in éadan Naomh Adhamhnáin an seachtain seo chaite. Bhí a bua leo 2 12 to 1 5.

Congratulations to the 1993 County Ladies team who were honoured in Brewster Park at the weekend. A special well done to our own former club ladies players Agnes Curran, Eileen McGinley (R.I.P), Barbara McGee and we’ll claim Mary Harkin at this stage too.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 2, 7, 9, 19.There was no jackpot winner. The €100 winner was Cliodhna Clinton, Portsalon.

Gaeil Fhánada Cúl Camp will take place in Trialough from Monday July 30th until Friday August 3rd.

This year it is best to book your child's place online and as a little incentive the club are offering a draw for one free child place, and is open to those who book online only.

Congratulations to the Donegal ladies on winning the Ulster final and to our own Siobhan Coyle for her involvement with the team.

The seniors lost away to a brilliant Naomh Ultan on Saturday evening in Dunkineely. The reserves drew.

Gaeil Fhanada invite tenders for the completion of a pitch boundary fence, path and associated works on our club grounds in Páirc Uí Shiadhail, Gortnacor, Portsalon, Co Donegal.

All interested contractors are asked to contact fgpitchdev@gmail.com or 085-1555645 for further information.

We would like to say a massive thank you to all who gave up their time and came out to help us for the annual sports day.

Special thanks also to the Credit Union who sponsored the drinks and crisps for the day.

U14 boys were no match for Robert Emmets in the Division 2 league and were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat in Castlefinn. Best for Fanad on the night were Brian Gallagher in goals and Gerard Sweeney who made some great tackles to overturn possession.

Declan Brougham, Brian Gallagher, Hugh Rodgers, Shaun Carr, Jamie Mc Ateer, Gerard Sweeney, Cian Sweeney, Aaron Mc Conigley, Ciaran Sweeney, Patrick Gallagher(0-02), Calum Mc Ateer, Brandon Friel(0-02), Darren Mc Ateer, Caolan Gibbons(0-01), Shaun Mc Devitt, Dylan Mc Fadden(1-04), Charlie Mc Ateer, Cathal Mc Elwaine, Ronan Mc Fadden, Danny Mc Ateer

KILLYBEGS

There is a park committee meeting will take place in clubhouse on Thursday night at 9pm.

Well done to our U-12 girls who played in Enniskillen on Sunday at the interval of the ladies Ulster final.

Good luck to Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Hugh McFadden in the Ulster final on Sunday when they play Rory Gallagher's side Fermanagh in the Ulster final.

The Kilotto numbers 1,15,24,29. The jackpot was not won.This week's jackpot is €4,250. There was no match 3 so this week's Match 3 prize is €120.

ST NAUL'S

The U12s are looking forward to their Blitz on Saturday in Red Hughs.

Congratulations to Eilish Ward and our county senior ladies on their tremendous victory on Sunday in the Ulster final.

Well done to our U14 who had a great win against Naomh Mhuire Monday night.

Congratulations to all our winners in the draw ;Liam McGroarty, Drumkeelin, €200; Denis Ellis, Glencolmcille, €200; Charlie McConlogue TD, €200; Maeve Charlton, €300; Gerard Kane, €500 ;and Jim Connolly €1,000.

The two winners in the additional draw were Sean Dunnion, Donegal Town, €500 and Eddie Gallagher Snr, Mountcharles.

Monthly meeting on Monday has been postponed.

REALT NA MARA

The Bunotto Jackpot of €8500 was won last week.The lucky winner was Shane Daly, Kinlough. The winning numbers were 4, 6,11,14,19. This week's jackpot is €1000.

Best of luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal squad in their quest for Ulster final glory on Sunday.

Ladies - The U14s made an excellent start to the season with a good win over Downings.

A LGFA flag day will take place this Saturday.Please contact Hannah Doherty if you can spare an hour to help out.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

There was one Match 3 winner in last week's lotto. Sarah and Emily Patton, Drumkeen, €100. This week's jackpot is €2100. Well done to our U-12 girls who traveled to Brewster Park on Sunday and played at half time

Thanks to Donegal LGFA for the invite and a huge congratulations to Donegal ladies on winning the Ulster final.

Congrats to Jack McNamee who won the club skills competition. Jack will now represent St. Mary’s in Friday’s county final in MacCumhaill Park.

Congratulations to Liz McLaughlin who was part of the the 1993 Donegal Ladies honoured at the Ulster final.

Guess the score sheets need to be returned to Laurence by Friday 22.

NA ROSSA

Good luck to Declan and Donegal from all at the club as they travel to Clones this Sunday to play Fermanagh in the Ulster final.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening.There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 8,11,15 and 26. The two lucky dips winners were Thomas Munds, Ballinacarrick and Kitty O'Donnell, Derryhinney. They won €50 each. This week's jackpot stands at €6650.

The Under 10s participated in a county blitz in Naomh Muire on Saturday.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of last week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €7,050. The numbers drawn were 8, 13, 15, 18, 23. The €25 winners were Catriona McCole, Teresa Walsh, Donna Corcoran, Stephen Harron.

This week sees the U12 regional final being played between Naomh Brid and Kilcar, date, time and venue to be confirmed. Best wishes to this team and to our management Lorcan McGrory and Declan McCafferty.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors and reserves lost at home to St Eunan's on Sunday. Good luck to the St. Michael’s players and management in the Ulster final against Fermanagh on Sunday.

Congratulations to Bridget Gallagher who was part of the Donegal team who won the Ulster Championship by beating Armagh in the Ulster final.

This Months 50 Club Winners were: €65 - Michael Dolan Ards, €35 - Eileen Ward,Murroe and €25 - Kathleen Montgomery, Dunmore Falcarragh.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 7,8.9,10,11,13; there was one Match 5 winner Sean O’Donnell, Omagh who won €100 This week's jackpot is €6400.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers had a deserved win over Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin on Saturday evening at Páirc na nGael.

Well done to our U-12 footballers and the management team of David O’Callaghan and Anthony McDaid on reaching the U-12 Northern Board Division Two final. The lads secured a narrow win over Red Hugh’s and will take on Glenfin in the final this weekend.

We will be holding auditions for young club members (U-17 on 1st Jan 2019) for this years Scór na nÓg in the Clubroom on Thursday 28th June at 7pm.

The Club are now taking bookings for the summer Kellogg’s Cul Camp which will run from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th July at Pairc na nGael.

Bookings can be made online or for enquiries or to receive a booking form contact Sean McBrearty 085-1742175.

The ladies are hosting a Family Fun Quiz on Saturday 23rd June at the Clubroom.

The U-14 girls kicked off their season with a victory over neighbours Glenswilly.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €6100 in Monday night's draw. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Michael Naughton, Cormullion and Marcus Monaghan, Clar Road.

The numbers drawn were 7, 9, 12,13 Congratulation to all winners.

The Four Masters U8 and U10 girls had their first away games in Ballyshannon on Tuesday evening, a great evenings football and thanks to Aodh Ruadh for the invitation and all who travelled and helped out.

Four Masters Girls, U8s and U10s travelled to Ardara on Monday evening a blitz against Ardara, Dungloe and Aodh Rua. Both teams performed admirably playing excellent football and showing great commitment and determination in a very windy and cold Kentucky.

Our U12 girls travelled Burt on Saturday to play our Division Two all county blitz. They played four difficult games in very windy conditions against Gaoth Dobhair, Burt, St Eunans and Glenfin. The girls battled well, improving with every game and their efforts were rewarded with a win in the final game against Glenfin.

With a squad of 22 travelling to Burt, we were the best represented club in the blitz and the girls did Four Master's proud.

There is a saying in football that goals win games, it certainly was the case in this enthralling and nail biting contest between Four Masters and Moville, U14 girls. Four Masters won 3-9 to 1-11.

Aoife Cox (2) and Emma Sweeney scored the Masters goals. It was a fantastic effort from all the Girls. Best for Four Masters were, Lucy Monanagh, Aoife Cox, Emma and Laura Sweeney, Aine Ward, Holly Roarty, Ellen Canavaghan.

The Killymard national school team have qualified for the Cumann na mBunscol county final.

There was no correct guess in the recent Four Masters Ladies "Guess the Score" competition, therefore a winner was drawn from those who entered and selected the winning county.

The winner of the prize of €100 is John Murphy (sold by Aoife Mackle),

NAOMH MUIRE

B'iad 8,10,11,12 na huimhireacha lotto don seachtaine seo. Bhain Neil Roarty, Dunlewey agus John Cannon, Dunlewey, Madge Sharkey, Calhame, Mally Boyle, Loughanure. Beidh €620 jackpot an seachtaine seo.

We had a great night at the night of the racers on Saturday last. A

special word of thanks to Seamus Rodgers for his hard work and to the management and staff at Sharkeys Bar.

We wish the Donegal team and Gary all the best in the Ulster final and we would like to congratulate Donegal ladies on the great win last week .

The club are putting on a bus to Clones on Sunday contact 0872348675.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The lotto draw winners from last week were; Denis Boyle (TCG), Ewan Vasello (juniors),Anne Marie McGill (ladies). The jackpot now stands at £2,025.

Congratulations to our seniors for their win in round one of the league against Round Towers, score 2-19 to 0-8.

The seniors are playing in the Conway Cup final on Friday night against St Kiernans in McGovern Park.(throw-in 7.15 pm)

The junior won midweek in round three of the league against St Anthony's.

Ladies - All roads lead to Ruislip on Saturday 23rd as our ladies

take on Dulwich Harps in the Ladies Junior Championship Final.

The minor board are gearing up for the annual ABC's from Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th July inclusive.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The seniors and reserves had two superb results on Sunday at home to Ardara winning both games.

The third team picked up a valuable point on their travels against Lifford in a lively Division Five game on Friday night.

The ladies are out in the second leg of their championship fixture with an away game to Red Hugh’s in The Cross on Sunday.

Well done to Damien Devaney and the Donegal ladies on retaining their Ulster Senior Championship title.

Anyone who ordered tickets for Donegal's Ulster final versus Fermanagh must collect them on Thursday night in the clubhouse from 8.30 onwards. Application forms available in Raymond’s room at MacCumhaill Park for anyone who needs them. More info available from here: ttps://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

/booking/?county donegal

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 12, 16, 21 and 28. There was no match 3 winner so three envelopes were pulled out: Johnny Magee, Ash Meadows, Pat McGuire c/o bingo and Nuala Moley c/o Aidan Gallagher who receive €30 each. This week’s jackpot is €7,600.

IORRAS

The 50/50 draw winners for June were; €1000 - Gary Doherty (F),

Ardagh; €500- Bernard Mullins, Riverside; €100 - Doherty family, Ballinaboe; Lawrence Farren, Cleagh, Liam McGonigle, c/o Square Bar,Cloontagh, Brendan Doherty (Tim), Tullagh, PJ and

Brigid McDaid, Isle of Doagh.

The senior men played Robert Emmets in Straid on Saturday night and won comfortably.

Last week's Match ‘N’ Win numbers were; 9, 13, 17 and 24. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €5,540. The

€15 winners were; McCaul family, Rooskey, Conan and Ava O'Neill, C/o Dunaff PO, Angela Ivers, Clonmany, Patrick Harkin, The parish and Helen Donaghey, Magheramore.

MALIN

The senior made the long journey to Glencolmcille at the weekend but lost to Naomh Columba

Last week's lotto jackpot of was €500 was not won. The numbers drawn were 1-5-3-6-7-2-4. The €50 was won by Shiela Crua, Glengad with the sellers prize going to Brendan Crua, This week’s jackpot is €550.

Malin held the very successful under 8 Go-Games finals last Saturday, with great football displays from all clubs. Thanks, especially our young club referees Dermot and Stephen Callaghan, John McLaughlin, Diarmuid McCarron, Jason Mullarkey and Danny McLaughlin (Fildara).

The under 12s beat Urris in the Division Two final while the B team lost to Buncrana in the B final.

The club are delighted to confirm that our minor board Three Peak Challenge raised a fantastic €2,110.

The annual Sports Day will take place on Sunday 22nd July, more details to follow. The club would like to thank Emma Doherty for giving a talk on Lymes Disease in the clubhouse last Friday night. Congratulations to Aoife McColgan who was part of the Donegal senior ladies panel to win the Ulster title on Sunday.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh had to settle for a draw with Cloughaneely on Sunday as the visitors got a late equaliser.

The reserves came out on the wrong side of at 1-11 to 2-15 scoreline in their against Cloich Cheann Fhaola.

Aodh Ruadh's next outing will be away to Glenswilly on 1st July

The under 14s recorded a comprehensive 9-14 to 1-6 victory over Four Masters in the Park on Monday evening.

Aodh Ruadh under 10s were in Derrygonnelly last Wednesday evening, travelling along with the under 10 girls. The Ballyshannon lads had two very hard games and both teams played at a high level.

This Saturday sees the annual Mick Shannon Tournament. All players to be at park at 10.30.

Ladies:The under 14s made the long trip north to take on Gaeil Fhánada on Tuesday evening. The girls made the trip worthwhile recording a comfortable win with a fine team performance and every player getting plenty of game time. he girls focus now turns to Féile and the trip to Blackhall Gaels in Meath on Friday week.

The under 10 girls attended a blitz in Ardara on Monday evening. Four Masters and Dungloe were also in attendance.

Hurling: The under 12 and under 16 leagues begin this Thursday with the under 12s at home to Letterkenny Gaels and the under 16s making the trip to Letterkenny to take on the same opposition.

Our under 8s and under 10s took part in an all-county blitz at the Centre of Excellence in Convoy on Sunday.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,600. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 10, 11, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Margaret Meehan Belleek; Cathy McVeigh Ballyshannon; Josephine Dolan, Ballyshannon; Eugene Fitzgerald, Falcarragh; and Packie McGrath, Creevy. Next draw is in Pat's Bar with a jackpot of €1,700 on Monday at 8.30pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nOg.