BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: We have to avoid being complacent against Fermanagh

First of all I want to wish Declan and all the boys the best of luck in the Ulster final on Sunday.

We have played three championship games and we have improved with each outing, particularly in the last match. Down may have been disappointing, but Donegal played really well and put a great game together. They found space and played for each other.

Their movement of the ball and interplay was special. But we will have to repeat that display on Sunday because this Fermanagh side are not a bad side.

They beat a Monaghan side who have been very consistent. They played really well as a unit and got their match-ups right. Having spent time in Donegal, Rory will have his match-ups again on Sunday, but we will have to live with that.

We know plenty about Fermanagh as well, but we have to play our own game, and there can be no complacency.

We cannot sit back. We will have to take the game to Fermanagh and we have the forward power to do that.

I would be confident. It is a great chance for Declan. He has done the work bringing through players and the senior players are playing very well. Michael Murphy and Frank McGlynn are revitalised. Ryan McHugh has found his form, but I don’t like these head high tackles. He needs protection

The team is playing well. Our own two clubman, the Brennans, played very well the last day, but it will take everyone playing well to win. Jamie showed great resolve to get back the full length of the field to turn over ball the last day. We will need that from every player on Sunday.

The first 25 minutes, Fermanagh squeezed the living daylights out of Monaghan and parked the bus. Jim McGuinness hasn’t gone away. We will have to live with that and play around it.

The atmosphere is building. We have Fermanagh people working here and I had Jim Carty out the other day. He says he fancies, but I’m too old for that sort of talk.

Ironically, I’m taking the Bundoran U-14s to the match and looking forward. I’m hoping Donegal, not like the last day, will turn out in big numbers as everyone available in Fermanagh will be there. There is expectation in Fermanagh and they want the breakthrough.

I would normally back Fermanagh, but not at our expense.

We are playing in our seventh final in eight years, which reflects really well on the work being done. We were in five finals in-a-row back in the early 1990s but this is a real credit to all involved.

They are a special bunch and the Ulster title is there for the taking.

Congratulations to the Donegal Ladies on their big win in the Ulster final against Armagh. The manner of their victory suggests that they can set their sights higher and look for that elusive All-Ireland senior title.

Finally, best wishes to the Donegal hurlers also next weekend as they travel to Croke Park to take part in the Nicky Rackard Cup final. Mickey McCann's side have shown great form all season and there is no reason why they can't close out the deal on Saturday.

Brian McEniff was in conversatwith Peter Campbell