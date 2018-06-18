Meath whistler David Gough to take charge of Donegal's Ulster final against Fermanagh

Donegal will have a familiar face in the middle on Sunday when they take on Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Championship final.

David Gough from Meath will be the man in charge. He has already taken charge of Donegal's opening game in the Ulster Championship, when they met Cavan in the preliminary round against Cavan on May 13th.

Gough is one of the most experienced referees on the panel in 2018. He has taken charge of a number of Donegal National League games also, while at national level he has refereed All-Ireland Minor and U-21 finals and a couple of All-Ireland senior semi-finals.

The Donegal v Fermanagh Ulster final has a 2 p.m. throw-in and will be preceded by the Ulster U-20 final between Derry and Armagh.