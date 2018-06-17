McGettigan on fire for Milford as they overrun Dungloe in second half at Rosses Park

Milford inflicted a heavy defeat on Dungloe in Rosses park losing to Milford scoring freely in the second half.



DUNGLOE 0-8

MILFORD 4-14

The home side had the assistnace of a slight wind in the first half and went in level at half-time but the visitors upped their game in the second half and ran out easy winners, while Dungloe had to watch their goal chances being cleared off the goal line.

Dungloe went four points up with 12 minutes gone on the clock, points from Ryan Greene (2,1f), Shaun Sharkey and Conor Greene. Cathal McGettigan got Milford's first point on 12 mins from a free and quickly followed with another point on 15 minutes.

Noel McBride pointed for Dungloe but again Cathal McGettigan cut the deficit pointing from a free before Darragh Black and a McGettigan free put the sides level at half-time.

The visitors raised the first white flag of the second half with a point from Darragh Black. Dungloe keeper Ciaran Sharkey pulled off a great save from Black and Cathal McGettigan converted the 45 to stretch Milford's lead further. It was MCGettigan who hit Milford's first goal on 37 minutes, firing to the top corner of Sharkey's net and he struck his second on 43 minutes as the game started to slip away from Dungloe. Dungloe had their goal chance cleared off the line as Milford continued to score at the other end.

Darragh Black, Luke Barrett (free) had points for Milford with Gerard Walsh scoring Dungloe's first score of the second half on 51 minutes.

Kane Barrett hit a third Milford goal as the visitors were rampant and ran out easy winners.



DUNGLOE: Ciaran Shakrey, Matt O'Donnell, Mark Curran, Conor O'Donnell, Mark Sweeney, Gerard Walsh (0-2), Jason McBride, Noel McBride, Ryan Connors, Daniel Ward, Shaun Sharkey (0-1), Christy Greene, Ryan Greene (0-2 1f), COnor Greene (0-2, Barry Curran. Subs: Caolan Ward for Jason McBride, James McCole for Barry Curran, Doalty Boyle for Ryan Connors, Shaun McGee for Ryan Greene, Eoin Doogan for Christy Greene.



MILFORD: Caolan Mcgettigan, Conor McNulty, Barry McNulty, TJ Evesson, Gavin Grier, Patricl Peoples, David Curley, Joseph Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-1 f), Cathal McGettigan (2-7, 4f), Christopher Barrett (0-1), Gary Merritt, Darragh Black (0-5), Pauric Curley, Tony McNamee. Sub: Kane Barrett (1-0) for Gavin Grier.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle