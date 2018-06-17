Gaoth Dobhair too strong for understrength Kilcar in Towney to remain at top of table

Gaoth Dobhair got the win in Towney that keeps them at the top of Division One.



Kilcar 1-6

Gaoth Dobhair 1-12



The Magheragallon men had Neil McGee in their line-out but were without the suspended Eamon McGee. However, Kilcar were very short having to line out without their county men and they also were short the injured Conor McShane and the McCleans and Conor Doherty.

Gaoth Dobhair were in pole position at half-time as they led 1-7 to 1-0. Paddy McShane got the Kilcar goal early on, but the visitors hit back with a goal of their own from Christopher McFadden and among their point scorers were Sean Boyle, James Carroll, Gavin McBride, Kevin Cassidy and Naoise O Baoill.

Kilcar made a fight of it in the second half and cut the lead to two points at one stage, 1-8 to 1-6, but Gaoth Dobhair pulled away in the final ten minutes to ease to victory.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Pauric Carr, Stephen Shovlin, Barry McGinley; Paddy McShane (1-0), Michael Hegarty (0-1), Daniel Lyons; Aodhan McGinley (0-3,1'45'), Brian O'Donnell; Dermot McGinley, Darragh O'Donnell (0-1), Pauric McShane; Ryan O'Donnell, Ashley Carr (0-1), Odhran Doogan. Sub., Martin Byrne for P Carr.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Gavin Sweeney; Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden (1-0), Gary McFadden; Conor McCafferty (0-1), Dan McBride, Neasa Mac Giolla Bhride; Odhran McFadden Ferry, Peter McGee; Seaghan O Fearraigh, Naoise O Baoill (0-2), Sean Boyle (0-3); James Carroll (0-2), Kevin Cassidy (0-2), Gavin McBride (0-2). Subs., Proinnsias O Gallchoir for S Boyle; Ryan Kelly for McCafferty.



REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)