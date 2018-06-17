Hectic finish in Ballyshannon as Cloughaneely snatch a late, late draw

This league division one game at Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon had an exciting finish with Cloughaneely holding their nerve to hit a levelling score from Denis Boyle three minutes into added time.

Aodh Ruadh, adrift by four points at one stage in the second half, put in a battling final quarter to edge briefly into the lead thanks to sub Philip Patton.

Eventually a hectic 38 minute second half ended in a draw with two Aodh Ruadh players, Shane McGrath and Nathan Boyle, getting red cards after the final whistle.

Aodh Ruadh ….. 0-14

Cloughaneely …….. 1-11



Aodh Ruadh will bemoan eight second half wides, but to their credit they did well to recover from a four point deficit with 45 minutes played, the visitors in the ascendancy thanks to a well taken penalty by Denis Boyle after Jason McGee, moved into full forward, caused problems.

Ten minutes before that Aodh Ruadh had a penalty saved, Shane McGrath fouled but Diarmaid McInerney’s penalty kick was well saved by Cloughaneely keeper Sean McClafferty.

David McGurrin, with four points from play was always a scoring threat for the home side, but overall they will wonder at so many missed chances in that second half.

In truth, with the gap out to four things looked bleak, and the home side deserve great credit for sticking with it.

Cloughaneely too had their chances and really should have wrapped it all up with two minutes to play when Martin Maguire’s firmly struck drive, which seemed a certain goal, went wide.



First half

Frees and free takers dominated much of a pedestrian first half, Diarmaid McInerney for the home side accurate from two and adding one from play while Jason McGee was on an identical scoring pattern with 0-3, two from frees also.

The visitors got off to a good start and led 0-3 to 0-1 after 15 minutes, Denis Boyle, lively in the right corner stabbing over their first point, McGee the other two while David McGurrin settled for a fisted point at the Mart end - probabkly the right decision although a goal may have been on.

Points from McGurrin after good work by Niall Murray and a third to level it at 0-3 each by McInerney tied things up nicely on 20 minutes and between then and the end of a 35 minute half, the sides were to be level again three more times.

McInerney points either side of one from Denis Boyle kept it interesting while David Dolan pushed Aodh Ruadh briefly ahead at 0-6 to 0-5 with big Jason levelling it up on 35 minutes to set up an intriguing second half.

For Cloughaneely Denis Boyle with 1-5 was outstanding and today is the startof a big week for him as he and Carmel Curran are due to be married next Saturday in Gortahork and all wish him well. Keeper Sean McClafferty was excellent, particularly his kickouts and his penalty save, while mark Harley, Lee O'Brien, Jason McGee all did well. For Aodh Ruadh David McGurrin, Johnny Gallagher, Shane McGrath, Philip Patton and the hard working Conor Patton, all did well.

Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle; Johnny Gallagher, Damian Cleary, Michael Ward; Johnny Gettins, Colm Kelly, Eddie Lynch; Conor Patton, Oisin Rooney 0-2; David McGurrin 0-4, Diarmaid McInerney 0-3, 2 fs, Niall Murray; Nathan Boyle, Cian Dolan, David Dolan 0-1. Subs: Shane McGrath 0-1 (17 mins); Philip Patton 0-3, 1 f (h’t) for Cian Dolan.



Cloughaneely: Sean McClafferty; Michael Fitzgerald, Ciaran Scanlon, Martin Ferry; Kevin Mulhern, Ciaran McGeady, Mark Harley; Lee O’Brien, Martin Maguire; Aiden Doohan, Jason McGee (0-5, 3 fs), John McGarvey (0-1), Denis Boyle 1-5, 2fs, pen; Sean Maguire, John Harley. Subs: Cian McFadden (8) for Martin Ferry (injd.); Cillian Gallagher (h/t) for J McGarvey (injd.).



Referee: Mark Dorrian (Fanad Gaels).