Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett on course for an historic three in a row of Joule Donegal wins

Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett’s grip on the 2018 Joule Donegal International Rally has strengthened over today’s three opening stages of the rally.

Kelly and Barrett in their Subaru S12 still lead the rally after the first time around the three classic stages, Fanad, Atlantic Drive and Glen Village. They hold a 1.10.3 lead over Sam Moffett in a Fiesta R5 who is in second place with Josh Moffett who is 0-3,2 of a second further back in third place.

With three stages to go back to back winners Kelly and Barrett are three more stages - Fanad, Atlantic Drive and Glen second time round - away from joining that elusive three in a row club.

The real battle in the rally at this stage is between the Moffett brothers for second place and Irish Tarmac Championship points.

Rally sponsor Ian Barrett still lead the National section of the rally for modified cars.Barrett in a Dorian holds a 0.27.9 lead over local driver Kevin Gallagher, also in a Dorrian.



The crews are currently in service in Milford before heading out on the last loop and closing three stages of the Joule Donegal Rally for 2018.