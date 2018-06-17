Late Jamie Doherty goal decisive score for St Eunan's against St Michael's at the Bridge

A late goal by Jamie Doherty and a point from the impressive Niall O’Donnell ensured that St. Eunans left the Bridge with the precious league points.

ST MICHAEL'S ……..... 0-10

ST EUNAN'S ……….... 1-12

But the home side will be disappointed not to have taken at least a share of the points.

The first half was pretty evenly contested with Niall O’Donnell, Conor Gibbons and Niall Hannigan posting the St Eunan’s points.

Colin McFadden Daniel McLaughlin,Andrew Kelly and Christy Toye scored for the locals as the sides were level 0-6 at halftime.

Andrew Kelly had a late goal chance from the penalty spot for St Michael’s but he was denied by a good save from Blake Forkan, the St Eunan’s keeper.

The second half took a similar pattern to the first with St Eunan’s courtesy of Gibbons and O’Donnell racing into an early lead.

Andrew Kelly, Colin McFadden and Odhrán McFadden responded for the locals to tie up the game with the clock ticking.

In the closing minutes Rory Kavanagh had to be happy with a point after his strike for goal was tipped over by Aaron Bowyer.

That was before Doherty scored the decisive goal and Niall O’Donnell followed up with a point.

ST MICHAEL’S: Aaron Bowyer;Jamie Hunter, Stephen Doak, Michael 'Rock' Gallagher; Ruairi Friel, Michael McGinley, Liam Paul Ferry;Ciaran Kelly, Christy Toye (0-1); Daniel McLaughlin (0-3), Colin McFadden (0-2), Michael Cannon; Odhrán McFadden, Andrew Kelly(0-4), Hugh O’Donnell.

St. Eunans:Blake Forkan; Conor Parke, Darragh Toal, Antony Gallagher; Sean Hensey, Aaron Downey, Oisin Toal; Gordon O Dowd, Darragh Mulgrew; Niall Hannigan (0-1, Ross Wherity, Niall O’Donnell (0-7), Lee McMonagle (0-1) Rory Kavanagh (0-1), Conor Gibbons 0-2. Sub Jamie Doherty (1-0),

REFEREE : Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada)