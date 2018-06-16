Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett heading into final day of the Joule Donegal International Rally in pole position

Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett are ahead of the field and in pole position heading into the final day of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

Kelly and Barrett who are chasing three in a row hold a 1.41:46.32 lead over Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in a Fiesta R5 who are in second place. Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson also in an Fiesta R5 are in third place a further 1.3 seconds back.

Robert Duggan and Ger Conway and Callum Devine and Brian Hoy, both in Fiesta R5s complete the top five.

In the only WRC car left in the rally it is now a very much a case of keeping the car on the tar now for the leader in tomorrow’s six stages down around Fanad Head, Atlantic Drive and Glen Village.

The real battle is for second and third with the Moffett brothers from Monaghan battling out in their R5 Fiestas.

Ian Barrett and Paul McGee, Darian T90 GTR leads the National Rally with Kevin Gallagher and Noel O’Sullivan also in a Darian second in the National.

The big casualties of the day were number three seed Declan Boyle and fourth seed Garry Jennings. Boyle dropped out at the end of SS 7 due to mechanical problems while Jennings had a big off on Gartan first time around.